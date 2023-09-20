Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:29 Champions League, oggi Real Sociedad-Inter: dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:28 IT-alert, la parola del giorno

13:28 Rai e vaccino Covid, Burioni: "Se parlerà di molestie darà spazio a stupratore?"

13:27 Provedel in rete, da un portiere bomber ad un altro. Amelia: "Grandissimo gol, se lo merita"

13:07 Nefrite lupica, ok da Aifa a rimborsabilità per terapia orale

12:36 Peste suina, irruzione in rifugio nel pavese abbattere tutti i maiali

12:24 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, Sara Croce entra nel cast

12:21 Champions League, oggi Braga-Napoli: orario, dove vederla in tv e streaming

10:48 Ultima generazione a Milano, sei donne bloccano viale Fulvio Testi

10:19 Ucraina, Polonia: "Potremmo ridurre sostegno a Kiev a causa crisi grano"

09:56 Sudan, Cnn: "Kiev dietro attacchi contro Wagner"

09:55 Carburante, prezzi benzina e diesel oggi 20 settembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Service Business Forum in Vienna: Expert discussions about the service economy

19 settembre 2023 | 19.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next Service Business Forum is set to take place in Vienna on September 28 and 29. With the slogan "Service Business Drives Profits", the focus is on the challenges and opportunities involved in the transition from a product-centered to a customer-oriented business model for services. The event is being organized by Noventum Service Management. Event partners are Syncron and GMS.

The Service Business Forum acts as a platform for decision-makers and managers of manufacturing companies. The aim of the event is to analyze and discuss global business and technology trends, debate relevant service transformation topics, and share service best practices.

Syncron workshop for service transformation at one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction machinery

A Syncron workshop entitled "Define the steps to manage risks in developing customer business related services" is planned for the second day of the event. During the workshop, attendees will gain insights into case studies and findings, based on the example of a leading, internationally active manufacturer of construction machinery. Together with Syncron, the manufacturer has developed service-oriented business models. Representatives from Syncron will talk about the challenges, successes and lessons learned from the collaboration.

Sarang Sambare, Senior Director at Syncron, will then talk about the steps and strategic best practices required to achieve the transition to a result-oriented business model. To conclude, strategies for the successful introduction of services related to customer business, and the associated management of risks, will be discussed.

Inspiration for transformation

"The service economy is a megatrend that is developing dynamically. It is therefore especially important for manufacturing companies to stay up to date and position themselves strategically with a view to new market requirements. The Service Business Forum is an ideal starting point in this regard.

Syncron has been helping companies develop service-centric business models for many years. In our workshop, we provide insights into customer success stories and give attendees tried-and-tested ideas for achieving their own transformation. I am looking forward to inspiring discussions with numerous experts and industry representatives."

– Sarang Sambare, Senior Director at Syncron

More information about the event: https://noventum.eu/Service-Business-Drives-Profits

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832423/Syncron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/service-business-forum-in-vienna-expert-discussions-about-the-service-economy-301932346.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza next Service business Forum business affare and GMS
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
News to go
Ipertensione, i dati Oms
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Riforma Irpef, il punto
News to go
Scuola, istituti tecnici e voto in condotta: le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza