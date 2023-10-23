Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sharjah Digital Office launches 'Sharjah NFT' for digital certificates at GITEX Global 2023

23 ottobre 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Digital Office, unveiled 'Sharjah NFT,' a pioneering initiative in the UAE that leverages NFT technology for government and private entities to issue verified digital certificates using soulbound tokens, efficiently storing and tracking documents using blockchain through a QR code. This marks a significant achievement in Sharjah's digital transformation journey and underlines its commitment to a sustainable future for all. 

 

 

The platform was inaugurated at the Sharjah Government Pavilion during GITEX Global 2023. It provides an innovative and user-friendly system enabling various entities, including government authorities, educational institutions, private businesses, and event organisers, to issue authenticated certificates as non-fungible codes stored in a digital record. 

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: "In light of the rapid advancement of technology in work and life, Sharjah Digital Office remains dedicated to integrating cutting-edge technologies to benefit the community. These efforts are central to the emirate's digital transformation journey, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who underscores the importance of fostering innovation in Sharjah's technological domain and prioritising flexibility and efficiency across all sectors." 

Elaborating on this, he said: "The introduction of the Sharjah NFT Platform signifies a shift from traditional paper certificates to secure and dependable digital certificates, which are easy to issue and offer a high level of reliability and security. The platform acts as a firewall; it is impervious to any form of tampering or fraud and ensures the authenticity and credibility of certificates through blockchain technology, guaranteeing their direct association with the legitimate recipient." He also stressed that this initiative aligns with Sharjah Digital Office's strategy to reinforce and expedite the digital transformation journey in the emirate, with a strong emphasis on making significant strides in the domain of smart living.

Users can design and generate customised certificates to meet their specific needs, utilising the platform's blockchain-based infrastructure to efficiently create certificate records and serve as a central control hub for coordinating their distribution with maximum efficiency and minimal manual involvement.

In addition to the platform's efficiency and speed, it showcases the recipient's achievements across renowned platforms and NFT markets, further enhancing the certificate holder's professional standing when shared.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254612/Sharjah_Digital_Office.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254609/Sharjah_Digital_Office.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharjah-digital-office-launches-sharjah-nft-for-digital-certificates-at-gitex-global-2023-301964436.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza UAE that leverages Sharjah Digital Office launches UAE transformation journey
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza