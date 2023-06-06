Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
07:36 Ucraina, missili russi su Leopoli: quattro morti - Video

07:24 Saldi estivi 2023, dal Lazio alla Lombardia: al via oggi, date regione per regione

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

comunicato stampa

Sidel Selects Configit Ace to Transform the CPQ Process

06 giugno 2023 | 10.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

European packaging manufacturer gains greater scalability, transparency and insight

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that packaging giant Sidel will use Configit Ace® to transform its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) process. Configit's CLM technology integrated with CPQ will provide greater scalability, transparency and insight.

Sidel is a leading provider of equipment, services and complete solutions for packaging liquids, foods, home and personal care products. There are over 40,000 Sidel machines in operation daily in more than 190 countries. With all those different machines, the company needed a better approach to its CPQ process. 

The company sought to replace its entire CPQ stack, including configuration, pricing and bill of materials (BOM) solving, in a phased approach, because its previous configuration engine could no longer handle the modeling complexity. Sidel chose Configit Ace as its new future-proof platform to improve overall user experience when configuring Sidel machines and to combine valid product combinations into a single source of truth. Configit's partner, Coolshop, will be responsible for the CPQ front-end design, including incorporating pricing.

By using Configit Ace, Sidel will benefit from:

Vahe Ter Nikogosyan, CDO, Sidel, said: "Configit Ace will provide clarity and ensure our organization understands the impact of decisions being made when engineering, changing offerings and selling products. CLM provides the insights we need to manage product complexity, deliver what is promised and do so profitably." 

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "When it comes to configuration, there are two common approaches: some companies approach it from a purely sales and marketing-oriented perspective, while others are using a purely engineering-oriented perspective. Our Configit Ace platform has a leg up on standard CPQ as it alleviates the silos and eliminates significant disconnects that organizations can experience in terms of ensuring what is offered to customers is what can actually be provided." 

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/4066524/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sidel-selects-configit-ace-to-transform-the-cpq-process-301841113.html

ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza European packaging manufacturer packaging insight CPQ Process
in Evidenza