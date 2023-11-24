Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 24 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:56 Tregua a Gaza, cooperante palestinese: "Strade piene di gente, sono tutti felici"

09:45 Pasolini, rigettata istanza riapertura indagini omicidio

09:41 Black Friday, corsa ad acquisti per 30 milioni di italiani

09:35 Fiorello: "Meloni attacca tutti, è la Morgan della politica"

08:55 Paola Cortellesi compie 50 anni da regina del box office

08:52 Spazio, Ariane 6 supera nuovo test: l'Europa corre sull'accesso autonomo

08:52 Freddo e neve con la sciabolata artica, nel weekend arriva l’inverno: previsioni meteo

08:24 Ucraina, Russia abbatte 16 droni Kiev sulla Crimea. Mosca bombarda Sumy

06:59 Israele-Hamas, in corso la tregua: primi 13 ostaggi liberi nel pomeriggio

00:07 Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta domani in Italia. Le indagini: cosa sappiamo

23:29 Meteo weekend, freddo da domani e da lunedì è inverno: ecco la neve

23:20 Violenza sulle donne, Amadori dà mandato ai legali contro attacco mediatico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sineng Electric Ranked as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Inverter Maker

24 novembre 2023 | 08.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WUXI, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sineng Electric, a global leading manufacturer of PV and energy storage inverters, ranked in BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV inverter maker list, due to its technological progress, business stability, and outstanding market competitiveness.

BNEF's tiering system, based on bankability, involves a stringent evaluation process that covers various dimensions. Inclusion in this esteemed list further validates Sineng's brand credibility within the industry. The Tier 1 ranking is a critical benchmark, providing potential investors with a trusted reference point when seeking reliable partners in the dynamic renewable energy sector.

Aligned with the innovation-driven and customer-centric strategy, Sineng presents a comprehensive product lineup and solutions tailored to meet customers' diverse requirements. Cumulative shipments of PV inverters have now surpassed 70GW, with energy storage inverters exceeding 6GW worldwide. These time-tested products have garnered global recognition, creating value for all Sineng customers.

At the core of Sineng's achievement is the particular focus on research and development, embodied by the ever-growing team of skilled engineers. Substantial investments in R&D have yielded cutting-edge solutions. The groundbreaking products such as the 350kW string inverter, 4.4MW central inverter, 2MW central PCS, and 200kW string PCS, can offer enhanced efficiency, exceptional reliability and utmost safety.

Qiang Wu, Chairman of Sineng Electric, declared, "Being acknowledged as a Tier 1 PV inverter manufacturer fills us with enthusiasm. It elevates our reputation and influence on a global scale. As a trustworthy trailblazer dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and ecological consciousness, we look forward to bringing about positive changes."

About Sineng

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. is a global leading supplier of a comprehensive product portfolio including PV and energy storage inverters for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With four R&D centers, three manufacturing facilities, and a 40GW annual production capacity, Sineng's commitment to technological innovation has enabled more people to access cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284786/image_837311_21393128.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sineng-electric-ranked-as-a-bloombergnef-tier-1-pv-inverter-maker-301996997.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Ambiente inverter Maker list invertitore inverter Sineng Electric Ranked as
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporti, sciopero nazionale lunedì 27 novembre
News to go
'Reddito di libertà', ecco come ottenere il contributo e fuggire dagli abusi
News to go
Mattarella: "Da musica contributo per vita sociale Italia e per pace nel mondo"
News to go
Elezioni Olanda, Wilders dopo vittoria: "Priorità è ridurre l'immigrazione"
News to go
Black friday, 6 italiani su 10 faranno shopping
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Fermata straordinaria consentita da regolamento Ferrovie"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, i funerali nella Basilica di Santa Giustina a Padova
News to go
Natale, vacanze sulla neve sempre più care: quanto si spenderà di più
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Papa: "La guerra è una sconfitta"
News to go
Cybersicurezza, come cambia con l'intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, è boom di chiamate al numero anti-stalking
News to go
Fonti rinnovabili e autoproduzione energia: cosa cambia per il cittadino


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza