20 ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:11
comunicato stampa

SmallRig Introduces SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit

20 ottobre 2023 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To get the most out of mobile phones, SmallRig has created a quick-release accessory ecosystem that helps you master your mobile filmmaking.

Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition was co-designed with Brandon Li, a world-renowned filmmaker known for his minimalist travel cinematography style. This new Mobile Video Kit opens up new possibilities for mobile video creativity proving that "Mastery is Within Reach".

The precisely built aluminum alloy cage supports MagSafe wireless charging and has multiple Expansion Interfaces – ten 1/4"-20 threaded holes, two cold shoe mounts – offering flexibility to easily customize phones by attaching accessories. 

The compact, durable one-piece design provides easy setup. The "One-Click" locking system ensures the phone is secured, and the silicone pads provide maximum protection. The hollowed design allows full access to phone's buttons.

SmallRig's new Quick Release Ecosystem allows tool-free installation, making attachment/removal of the convertible side-to-top handles even faster! Three locating holes on the body of the cage provide extra versatility to reconfigure the kit ensuring maximum stability and smooth movements. 

The included magnetic Variable Neutral Density filter allows wider apertures and slower shutter speeds, even in bright sunlight, for superior cinematic results. 

In addition to the three lenses on the iPhone 15 Max Pro, the cage lets users attach M-Mount lenses (17mm/37mm threaded lenses and T-series lenses with optional backplates) and magnetic filters (VND, CPL, Star Cross, and ¼ Black Mist) onto their iPhone.

Brandon Li Co-design Edition cage is a work of art! The specialized technique produces a delicate color combination reminiscent of a green oasis in the desert. 

The kit includes the signed cage, two signed side handles (convertible to top handles), a wireless remote controller (up to 10m/32.8 ft range), and a 52mm magnetic VND (1 ~ 5 stops) filter. The cage is available separately.

Price & Availability

- SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition ID: 4407( RRP Price:USD $139.9)

-SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Cage for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition ID 4473( RRP Price:USD $54.90)

SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition is ideal for videographers and content creators who want to maximize their video production quality. For more details, visit www.smallrig.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253023/SmallRig_Introduces_SmallRig_x_Brandon_Li_Mobile_Video_Kit_iPhone.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smallrig-introduces-smallrig-x-brandon-li-mobile-video-kit-301963196.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
