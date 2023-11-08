Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
SmallRig Introduces the RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go

08 novembre 2023 | 21.37
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of lightweight lighting solutions has emerged as a prevalent trend within content creation, especially in facilitating mobility to diverse shooting scenarios, ranging from indoor settings to outdoor environments. In response to demands for a compact, lightweight, flexible video light, SmallRig has introduced the RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go.

The palm-sized, hand holdable RC 60B, measures only 300 x 270 x 115mm (11.8 x 10.6 x 4.5in), weighs only 650g (1.43lb), and offers impressive performance and capabilities. With a standard reflector, the powerful RC 60B video light produces 54,300 lux at 0.5m (1.64ft). The high-quality Bi-Color LEDs offer color temperature control from 2,700K-6,500K to simulate natural light sources or create special moods and professional lighting effects.

The built-in battery provides 45 minutes at full output and 75 minutes in ECO mode. You can connect a USB-C PD charger, PD Power Bank, and V-mount battery for non-stop power!

The real test of a video light is its ability to provide natural, precise, consistent lighting. The RC 60B produces impressive CRI 97+ and SSI 89 color rendering, TLCI 98+ and TM-30Rf 96 reproduction consistency/color fidelity accuracy, and TM-30Rg 100 saturation!

The 1.3" LCD displays brightness, color temperature, power level, special effects, and more. Separate knobs control color temperature and illumination, and a mode button quickly switches functions. Special Effects include Flash, Paparazzi, Lightning, Fireworks, Party, Faulty Bulb, TV, Flame and Breath.

The intelligent active temperature control silently cools the light while producing only 26dB at 1m (3.28ft) in normal mode and only 23dB in ECO mode, ideal for noise-free video recording.

The kit includes the RC 60B, mini Reflector, Support Column, Handle, Power Bank Clip, USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable, and padded case (at 1.5kg/3.3lb, you can take it everywhere!). A mini Softbox, PD Charger, 65~100W PD Power bank, and V-Mount battery are available separately.

For more details, please go to www.smallrig.com

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creation with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) and DreamRig programs with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271473/SmallRig_RC_60B_PortableCOB_LED_Video_Light.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMhSb3VkIuM

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smallrig-introduces-the-rc-60b-portable-cob-led-video-light-for-creators-on-the-go-301982303.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
