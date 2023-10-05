Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:38 Bus Mestre, due famiglie ucraine distrutte: "Fuggivano da guerra"

18:25 Sostenibilità, ReLearn rivoluziona la raccolta differenziata del Salone della Csr

18:21 West Nile in Italia, nuovo decesso: casi salgono a 298 e morti a 18

18:15 Incendio oggi a Roma, tribuna Ryder Cup in fiamme: nube di fumo

18:13 Giudice Catania, Salvini attacca con un video. Anm: "No a screening vita privata"

18:09 Dall'identità digitale al reskilling: al via la seconda giornata della Digital Week

18:00 Milano, inaugura il primo laboratorio di cybersicurezza accreditato Acn

17:30 Migranti, Biden fa marcia indietro su stop a Muro

17:19 Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Non abbiamo iniziato noi la guerra"

17:14 A Piacenza Expo inaugurata la 9a edizione del Gis

17:06 Mara Venier denuncia: "Un mio fake con Intelligenza Artificiale per truffare ingenui"

16:59 Ecomondo, dal 7 al 10 novembre in Fiera a Rimini la 26ma edizione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SSENSE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS WITH THE LAUNCH OF SSENSE XX

04 ottobre 2023 | 22.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSENSE, the global technology platform for fashion and EVERYTHING ELSE™, celebrates its 20th anniversary with the launch of SSENSE XX, a series of exclusive projects that connect culture, community, and commerce. SSENSE XX puts a spotlight on friends and collaborators — past, present and future — who have played a formative role in the SSENSE brand story.

"While many heritage brands use an anniversary to be retrospective, we're using SSENSE XX to look forward, by creating something new and special alongside our network of creatives who have played an influential role in shaping who we are today," says Daniel Habashi, Chief Customer Officer for SSENSE. "Through SSENSE XX, we're continuing to push the conversation around fashion, community and culture forward through product, content and experiences."

EXCLUSIVE DROPS

SSENSE will release 20 limited-edition drops designed in collaboration with 20 emerging and established creatives. Each drop will live on the interactive SSENSE XX microsite  and launch between October 11 to November 7, revealing shoppable products alongside unique, co-created digital content pieces that enhance the user experience. Creatives include: 032c, Acne Studios, AMIRI, Curves by Sean Brown, ERL, Jil Sander, KNWLS, LỰU ĐẠN, Marine Serre, Martine Rose, New Balance, NIKO JUNE, Rick Owens, Salomon, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA., The Elder Statesman, The North Face, Thom Browne, Wales Bonner and Y/Project.

RETAIL ACTIVATION

A physical manifestation of SSENSE XX will live at SSENSE MONTRÉAL, the brand's flagship store located at 418 St. Sulpice Street in Montreal's Old Port. In-store installations featuring the exclusive drops will coincide with an interactive display that will wrap the entire five-storey facade, creating a dynamic canvas for projected content from October 11 to 25.

LIMITED-EDITION MERCHANDISE

Exclusive SSENSE XX merchandise will be available in limited quantities starting October 23 on ssense.com and the SSENSE mobile app.

Stay tuned for exclusive products and content going live on xx.ssense.com and Instagram.

ABOUT SSENSE:

SSENSE (pronounced [es-uhns]) is a global technology platform operating at the intersection of culture, community, and commerce. Headquartered in Montreal, it features a mix of established and emerging luxury brands across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and Everything ElseTM. SSENSE has garnered critical acclaim as both an e-commerce engine and a producer of cultural content, generating an average of 100 million monthly page views. Approximately 80% of its audience is between the ages of 18 to 40. It is privately held and has achieved high double digit annual growth and profitability since its inception.

press@ssense. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238233/SSENSE_SSENSE_CELEBRATES_20_YEARS_WITH_THE_LAUNCH_OF_SSENSE_XX.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238232/SSENSE_SSENSE_CELEBRATES_20_YEARS_WITH_THE_LAUNCH_OF_SSENSE_XX.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ssense-celebrates-20-years-with-the-launch-of-ssense-xx-301947657.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design ICT Economia_E_Finanza brand story SSENSE griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Campi Flegrei, domani prove evacuazione in due ospedali
News to go
Salario minimo 2023, il parere del Cnel
News to go
Champions League, il calendario di oggi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Bonus smartphone con legge 104, come funziona e requisiti
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 1.208 denunce casi mortali nel 2022
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "A livello Ue fatti passi avanti molto importanti"
News to go
Bus Mestre, identificate tutte le 21 vittime
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Segni cambiamento climatico sono evidenti"
News to go
MotoGp, Marc Marquez lascia la Honda a fine 2023
News to go
Salario minimo, Cassazione: "Retribuzione deve essere dignitosa"
News to go
Ucraina, attacco con droni in tre regioni russe
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza