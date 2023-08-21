Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:41 Pensioni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna riforma tiene con questa natalità"

14:29 Oppenheimer, cresce l'attesa: il film di Christopher Nolan al cinema dal 23 agosto

14:22 Sociologo: "Doppia violenza su ragazza vittima stupro"

13:34 Ucraina, Russia contro Danimarca: "Fornitura F-16 porta a escalation"

13:27 Bar, ristoranti e stabilimenti: i prezzi troppo alti alla fine si pagano

13:23 Cina, "nuovo caso di spionaggio": funzionario accusato di lavorare per la Cia

13:03 Russia, focolaio di antrace: sigillata zona in regione Voronezh al confine con Ucraina

12:54 Caldo record Italia, domani 16 città da bollino rosso

12:40 Alla scoperta del kettlebell, allenarsi con la 'palla di cannone’

12:34 Inondazioni a Mosca, due morti in tour rete fognaria: altri sei dispersi

12:21 Cisgiordania, uccisa una donna israeliana e un uomo gravemente ferito

12:10 Ascolti tv, 'La ragazza e l'ufficiale' vince la prima serata

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

stc Group's Subsidiary center3 Collaborates with Oracle to Expand Cloud Services in Saudi Arabia

09 agosto 2023 | 19.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- center3 by stc, a regional data center and data services provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle to provide hosting and data services for the planned Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region as well as support the expansion of the existing Oracle Cloud Jeddah Region. This will help accelerate the rollout of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to support the increasing cloud computing demands of private and public sector organizations in Saudi Arabia.

The planned Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region is part of a US $1.5 billion investment from Oracle to expand cloud infrastructure capabilities in the Kingdom. The Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region will be the sixth Oracle Cloud region operating in the Middle East, joining another planned cloud region to be located in the futuristic city of NEOM. Oracle currently operates four cloud regions in the Middle East and is currently one of the few major cloud providers to offer a cloud region in the Kingdom with the existing Oracle Cloud Jeddah Region.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for center3, aligning with the company's commitment to the Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision and the digital transformation of the region connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. The initiative is expected to bring significant economic benefits to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Fahad A. Alhajeri, CEO of center3, a subsidiary of the stc Group, stated, "This strategic collaboration will allow us to grow our business and support the digital economy of the region. We are confident that this long-term partnership will empower both center3 and Oracle to achieve new heights of success."

Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, Middle East and Africa, Cloud Tech Oracle, said, "Oracle is driving one of the fastest expansions of cloud services offered by any major cloud vendor in Saudi Arabia to help boost cloud computing capacity in the Kingdom. We are delivering unmatched innovation in the cloud with comprehensive AI and machine learning capabilities already embedded into our infrastructure and applications for HR, finance, supply chain and sales teams. We are well positioned to deliver powerful generative AI services planned that will help organizations solve today's most complex challenges. These unique capabilities and our collaboration with center3 will further support the growth of the country's digital economy."

As part of stc Group's broader focus on digital enablement, center3 is rapidly establishing itself as a leading player in the regional and global digital ecosystem. With its comprehensive portfolio of data center and data services, center3 positions itself as a one-stop-shop for digital services in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

OCI's multiple cloud regions in the Middle East are a component of its distributed cloud strategy, which offers multiple deployment options to address differing customer needs in regulatory requirements, data residency, or latency reduction. For example, OCI customers can also address demanding data residency, security and sovereignty requirements by running their applications in a self-contained OCI Dedicated Region where all hosted data remains local and private with a customer-controlled data center.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182736/center3_by_stc_group.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stc-groups-subsidiary-center3-collaborates-with-oracle-to-expand-cloud-services-in-saudi-arabia-301897160.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza cloud computing Oracle well as support Expand cloud Services
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
News to go
Fisco, stretta sulle partite iva "apri e chiudi"
News to go
Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo eletto presidente
News to go
Meteo, tempesta di caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, arrivano gli F-16
News to go
Lavoro, Landini: "Meloni ci convochi subito per trattativa vera"
News to go
California, arriva l'uragano Hilary: dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
News to go
Allarme imprese: sempre più difficile trovare manodopera
News to go
Calcio, domani ad Ascoli Piceno i funerali di Carlo Mazzone
News to go
Controesodo, traffico da bollino rosso su strade e autostrade
News to go
Scuola, ecco il calendario scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Pil, Sud cresce quattro volte più di Francia e Germania assieme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza