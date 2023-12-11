Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:22 Mourinho cita Cicerone: "Il silenzio è una delle grandi arti della conversazione"

15:18 Uefa, Ceferin vuole cambiare le regole per rimanere presidente

14:55 Case popolari, la proposta di Santanchè: "Aprire anche a infermieri e tassisti"

14:51 Crosetto: "No a ritorno leva obbligatoria ma ragionare su periodi volontari e forze riserva"

14:43 Mps, giudici appello ribaltano sentenza: assolti Profumo e Viola

14:30 Natale, dal pesce alla frutta secca: le ricette dell'oncologo per feste anti-cancro

14:21 Covid può cambiare il cervello, studio su pazienti con sintomi persistenti

14:10 Crosetto: "Opposizione giudiziaria? Battuta sul destino dei governi di centrodestra"

14:05 Torna MasterChef Italia: quando inizia, giudici e concorrenti

13:49 Harry, possibile faccia a faccia con papà Carlo?

13:32 Ibrahimovic torna al Milan, è ufficiale: ecco il suo ruolo

13:17 Giulia Cecchettin, la sorella Elena: "Un mese senza te, mi manchi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Strava Appoints Google Executive, Michael Martin as CEO

11 dicembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Martin brings nearly three decades of leadership experience growing businesses at Fortune 100 brands including Nike, Disney and NBCUniversal

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 120 million athletes, today announced the appointment of Michael Martin as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Martin will also join the Strava Board of Directors upon assuming the role on January 2, 2024. Currently, Martin serves as the general manager of YouTube Shopping, focused on helping creators to build and diversify their businesses through commerce.

Martin, a veteran technology, media and retail executive, has extensive experience leading product, design, engineering, marketing and business teams for a myriad of top consumer and technology brands. During his tenure at Nike, Martin served as the first product leader, whose responsibilities included their connected fitness portfolio: Nike Run Club, Nike Training Club, Nike Adapt and the Apple Watch Nike+.

The news comes after Michael Horvath, having co-founded Strava 15 years earlier with Mark Gainey, announced he would be stepping down once the company identified the right next leader that would carry the brand forward into Strava's next era of growth. 

Over the past few years Strava's global community has grown from 50 million to over 120 million, the team has grown to over 400 employees worldwide, and the company has operated profitably each year.

"I am incredibly proud of what the Strava team has accomplished, especially during the past four years during which we built our subscription with the needs of our community in mind and strengthened our foundation for future growth," said Michael Horvath, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "In Michael Martin, I am confident we found a leader I can pass the baton to and who can build Strava's momentum even further. I look forward to supporting him as Executive Advisor to the CEO."

A skilled community builder who has led world-class teams, Martin is joining Strava at a pivotal time as the company's growth continues to accelerate and they look ahead to execute ambitious plans to scale the product offering in 2024. This is further bolstered by the latest rollout of in-app Messaging and the soon to be launched Year In Sport global initiative.

"I'm thrilled to join Strava," said Michael Martin. "My experience has shown me that motivating people to become more active is a massive and universal challenge. I am in awe of what Michael, Mark and the Strava team have built. As a member of the Strava community, it is a dream to join this company and have the opportunity to take it to the next level in service of athletes everywhere."

"Michael Martin's experiences in some of the world's most competitive digital markets and intimate familiarity with what it takes to delight hundreds of millions of consumers provide him with all the necessary gear to build on the many accomplishments of Strava's founders," said Michael Moritz, Strava board member and former Chairman Sequoia Capital.

About StravaStrava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 120 million athletes in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription.

Press Kit: Image to be used with release

Press Contactpress@strava.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296719/Michael_Martin_Strava.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919893/STRAVA_INC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strava-appoints-google-executive-michael-martin-as-ceo-302010688.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Google executive as CEO brands including Nike Google
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Onu: "A Gaza è l'inferno in terra"
News to go
Attivisti per il clima, blitz in 5 città italiane
News to go
Prezzi voli vacanze Natale, fino a 12 volte più alti
News to go
Zelensky: "Ingresso Ucraina in Ue è priorità"
News to go
Artificial Intelligence Act, ecco la legge Ue sull'IA
News to go
Dopo il Covid gli italiani comprano online, calano i negozi di vestiti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Abbas: "Posizione Usa aggressiva e immorale"
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, report Polizia Postale sulle minacce online
News to go
Turismo, 6 miliardi giro d'affari ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Patto stabilità Ue, ultime news
News to go
Natale 2023, torna il 'giocattolo sospeso'
News to go
Turismo, flussi in calo per la stagione invernale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza