Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

19:02 Bonafede: "Grande distanza da politica, class action e comunità energetiche strumenti partecipazione"

19:02 Shiva arrestato per tentato omicidio: "Mi sono solo difeso"

18:26 Carolina Marconi, lo sfogo: "Guarita dal cancro ma adozione negata"

18:10 Laura Pausini, no a Sanremo: "Non me l'hanno chiesto ma non posso andare"

17:52 Sanremo Giovani, i 49 cantanti e gruppi in corsa per Festival 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sweden wants to end confusion with Switzerland, Swedish Tourist Board Declares

24 ottobre 2023 | 08.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People still get Sweden and Switzerland mixed up. Every year, 120,000 people google the question: "Are Sweden and Switzerland the same?". Even the most informed and powerful people on earth can't always tell the two countries apart; A world leader, the New York Stock Exchange, and a famous popstar have all experienced this. Determined to end the confusion once and for all, Sweden is now proposing actions.

Watch Sweden's proposition to Switzerland here: https://youtu.be/0oNX_BHgi3c

A recent study commissioned by Visit Sweden uncovered that 50% of US respondents are not confident in their ability to decipher differences in Swedish and Swiss cultures. The confusion sometimes has greater implications: one in ten American respondents has admitted to booking, or nearly booking a flight, tour or activity in the wrong country when travelling to Sweden or Switzerland. More than 1 in 10 Brits admitted to confusing Sweden and Switzerland as being the same, and 28% also wrongly highlighted IKEA or ABBA as things they loved about Switzerland rather than Sweden. 

To solve this issue, Visit Sweden, the Swedish tourist board, is reaching out to their European friend to decide who talks about what. A settlement draft between Sweden and Switzerland has been presented, but Visit Sweden is open to discussion.

"If people struggle to separate our two countries, we need to help them. We can't change the names of our nations, but we can become more distinct. Sweden offers luxury of a different nature. That's why we believe it's time to decide who promotes what, and hopefully we can reach an agreement", said Susanne Andersson, CEO Visit Sweden.

Sweden: luxury of a different natureWith a good dose of humour, Sweden is highlighting aspects that are known to attract travellers. They want to show that Sweden offers luxury of a different nature.https://contentbank.visitsweden.com/selection/674f233f19c5645253134b7809d1cc17Sweden's plea is simple: "We will communicate things like sandbanks, rooftops, and silence. Meanwhile, Switzerland will focus on banks, mountain tops, and yodelling. We are still waiting for an official response, but we're hoping that Switzerland is willing to negotiate with us on this important matter", continues Andersson.

The full proposition can be read and signed at https://visitsweden.com/sweden-not-switzerland/ ... and hopefully, in the future, tourists will know that they are visiting Sweden (and not Switzerland).

Press imagery: Sweden(NotSwitzerland)

Contact: viveca.burkhardt@visitsweden.com Head of PR. Phone: +494032551321 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oNX_BHgi3c

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sweden-wants-to-end-confusion-with-switzerland-swedish-tourist-board-declares-301963610.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Are Sweden and Switzerland Are Sweden end experienced this
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza