Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Syntax Unveils Expanded CxLink Backup Solution at AWS re:Invent 2023

01 dicembre 2023 | 15.16
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Leading global solutions provider showcases new product support for Oracle cloud backup and recovery operations and achieves AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems, a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, announced Syntax CxLink Backup solution for Oracle databases at AWS re:Invent 2023. This is a strategic enhancement to its suite of solutions that now supports the Oracle Recovery Manager (RMAN). CxLink Backup addresses a critical need for enterprise customers running Oracle databases, including SAP customers, as Oracle Database underpins more than 60% of SAP ERP Central Component customer implementations and RMAN integration options are limited.

Enterprise teams managing multiple clouds and stores of data, each with their own routine for proper storage, now have access to a cutting-edge tool to simplify backup and recovery processes as well as disaster recovery strategies. With CxLink Backup, customers now have access to several impactful functions that Oracle Recovery Manager fulfills:

"In today's fast-paced digital world, backups are critical for enterprise applications," said Ricardo Casanovas Ortega, VP of Product Innovation at Syntax. "Many enterprise teams are managing these processes from disparate sources and tools. Our latest features for CxLink Backup, unify and automate recovery processes, giving users a powerful tool that enhances reliability while minimizing complexity."

In addition to revealing new capabilities in its CxLink solution, Syntax also announced its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency and renewed its status in the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. These designations recognize and validate leading AWS Partner Network (APN) members that provide full lifecycle solutions to customers and who have met AWS's requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services.

"Syntax is very proud to now be part of the elite AWS Partners who have achieved the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "Our strategy is 3-pronged: operate-to-protect, monitor-to-respond and built-to-recover. We are focused on ensuring the integrity of applications running on AWS and the data they store and process. Achieving this AWS Competency designation is recognition of the work the Syntax team delivers and our growing relationship with AWS, which adds value across our entire portfolio."

The Syntax portfolio offers a wide range of AWS solutions as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. Syntax previously achieved the AWS SAP Competency, AWS Oracle Competency, and AWS Migration Competency, and AWS MSP Partner designations and is a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program.

About Syntax Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

Contact:Walker Sands for Syntaxsyntax@walkersands.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237121/4433147/Syntax_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syntax-unveils-expanded-cxlink-backup-solution-at-aws-reinvent-2023-302002919.html

