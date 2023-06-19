Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

Syntun release 2023 "618" Sales Report: The GMV during the "618" promotion increased and finally reached 798.7 billion yuan, and the livestreaming platforms became a traffic booster.

19 giugno 2023 | 14.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "618" shopping festival has come to an end in the heat of the summer. This year's 618 shopping festival coincided with the 20th anniversary of JD.com, Father's Day and the Dragon Boat Festival, prompting more activities on the platform than in previous years. Traditional e-commerce platforms have launched tens of billions of subsidies, various fee waivers and traffic support policies to help merchants improve their performance, but consumers don't seem as enthusiastic as they used to be.

The livestreaming platforms have become one of the few highlights of this year's promotion, but despite the rapid development of livestreaming e-commerce, the overall scale and level of service is still no match for traditional e-commerce.

For many years, Syntun is monitoring and releasing "618" sales data as a third-party platform, in order to bring a more impartial and objective perspective to the public.

According to Syntun, during 2023 China "618" shopping festival (from 20:00 on May 31st to 23:59 on June 18th), the GMV of the major e-commerce platforms (only including traditional e-commerce platforms and livestreaming e-commerce platforms) was 798.7 billion RMB. The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms (including Dian Tao) was 614.3 billion, with Tmall platform ranking first. Livestreaming e-commerce platforms performed brilliantly, with the GMV of 184.4 billion. The GMV of New retail platform and community group buying platforms were 24.3 billion RMB and 16.7 billion RMB respectively. In terms of sales categories, skincare and sports & outdoors become popular categories with the GMV of 30.0 billion RMB and 25.8 billion RMB respectively.

For more details about the "618", please click the link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104998/Syntun_release_2023_618_Sales_Report_The_GMV_during_the_618_promotion_increased_and_finally_reached.pdf

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

CONTACT:FB: Syntun ChinaTW: @Syntunchina

Syntun Marketing TeamTel: +86-10-5287-4212Email: info@syntun.com

Related Links: www.syntun.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105089/IMAGE.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105090/Syntun_release_2023_618_Sales_Report_The_GMV_during_the_618_promotion_increased_and_finally_reached.pdf

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syntun-release-2023-618-sales-report-the-gmv-during-the-618-promotion-increased-and-finally-reached-798-7-billion-yuan-and-the-livestreaming-platforms-became-a-traffic-booster-301854151.html


