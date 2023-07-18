Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Talos Launches Strategic Integration With Figment to Add Staking for Their Institutional Customers

18 luglio 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, has announced a strategic integration with Figment, the leading provider of staking infrastructure to expand access to protocol staking rewards for Talos customers. The integration combines Talos's cutting-edge trading solution with Figment's complete staking architecture to offer the optimal solution for an institution to trade and stake Ethereum.

As a result of the integration, mutual clients of Figment and Talos will soon be able to stake, view balances and rewards directly from within the Talos UI powered by Figment's suite of APIs.

Staking ETH offers token holders a unique opportunity to secure the network and earn rewards in the process. By contributing to the stability and security of the Ethereum network, token holders are rewarded with freshly minted ETH and transaction fees, making it a beneficial relationship between the protocol and the staking participants.

"We are excited to announce our strategic integration with Figment and to work alongside their world-class team," said Alfonse Mandese, Global Head of Sales and Business Development at Talos. "By combining Talos's advanced trading solution with Figment's comprehensive staking architecture, we are creating an optimal platform for institutions to trade and stake ether. This integration demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors in the digital asset space."

"The Figment Talos integration is a revolutionary step to enable institutional customers with an end-to-end non-custodial solution for digital assets," said Ben Spiegelman, Head of Corporate Development at Figment. "Talos is established as the market leader for digital asset trading and we are excited to enable their customers' the ability to earn staking rewards for Ethereum on the same platform they trade on."

The integration is live and available to all Talos and Figment clients. To learn more, contact Figment or Talos.

Key Figment Features

Key Talos Features

About TalosTalos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers via white-label – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end more efficiently and without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk. Talos has offices in New York, London, Cyprus, and Singapore. For more visit: www.talos.com

Media InquiriesFigment: marketing@figment.ioTalos: media@talos.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talos-launches-strategic-integration-with-figment-to-add-staking-for-their-institutional-customers-301879803.html

in Evidenza