Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:18 Ascolti tv, vince Cuori 2. Report batte Caduta Libera

10:54 Crolla albero in autostrada, 43enne muore schiacciato su A20 Messina-Palermo

10:54 Moby si rafforza sulla Corsica con due nuove linee

10:52 Vajont, 60 anni fa il disastro. Meloni: "Monito e impegno per Italia più sicura"

10:06 Rottamazione quater cartelle, modifica rate: possibile entro domani 10 ottobre

10:02 Bloccata nella forra del Vajont, salvata escursionista di Portogruaro

09:47 Infrastrutture, Csel: "A opere di enti territoriali un terzo del fondo compensativo caro materiali"

09:47 Atp Shanghai, in campo oggi Sonego e Arnaldi: programma, orario, diretta tv

09:21 Attacco Israele, Tajani: "Violenza mai vista in storia recente"

09:20 Spread Btp-Bund apre a 205 punti, rendimento al 4,90%

09:13 Prezzo benzina e gasolio in calo oggi, quanto costano

07:45 Israele, nuovi raid contro Hamas a Gaza. Iran: "Non siamo coinvolti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TAQA announced the divestiture of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia ("ALAR")

09 ottobre 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") announced today the completion of the sale of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia Limited Company ("ALAR"), with proceeds exceeding SAR 600 million.

"This transaction is in line with TAQA's strategy to rationalize our non-core portfolio and divest investments that are not in line with our growth plan, the proceeds will enable us to further invest in growing our core organically and acquire more technologies to further enhance TAQA Well Solutions offering."Khalid Nouh, TAQA's Chief Executive Officer

About TAQA

Founded in 2003 and with 54% ownership by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, TAQA (The Industrialization and Energy Services Company) is an international company headquartered in Dharan and Abu Dhabi that offers leading well solutions for the energy industry and is creating value and opportunity for all its stakeholders. TAQA has more than 5,000 people in more than 20 countries and serves multiple markets. TAQA offers a complete well solutions portfolio that includes Coiled Tubing and Stimulation, Cementing, Wireline, Frac, Directional Drilling, Downhole Tools, Completions, Well Testing, Slickline, Inspection, H2S Safety, and Logging and Perforating.

Contact:TAQA Corporate Communicationscc@tq.com +966 13 328 8090

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241542/TAQA___The_Enabler_of_Energy.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241543/TAQA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taqa-announced-the-divestiture-of-its-stake-in-air-liquide-arabia-alar-301950481.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Saudi Arabia Arabia Dhahran proceeds exceeding SAR
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
News to go
Coldiretti: caro-prezzi svuota carrello spesa
News to go
Landini: "Cinque-sei euro all'ora sono salari da fame"
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, entro fine 2023 potrebbero eguagliare i contanti
News to go
Sergio Mattarella in carica da 3167 giorni, nessuno come lui
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, feriti in miglioramento
News to go
Attacco a Israele, Netanyahu: "Siamo in guerra"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, le ultime news
News to go
Doping, confermata positività di Pogba
News to go
Commissione Ue riduce limiti per nitrati e nitriti
News to go
Meteo weekend, torna il caldo
News to go
Processo Regeni, genitori: "Decisione Consulta dà dignità a Giulio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza