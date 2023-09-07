Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:23
comunicato stampa

TECNO Excels at IFA Berlin 2023, Setting New Standards in Innovation and Technology

07 settembre 2023 | 15.23
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TECNO won 10 " Best of IFA" awards winners. Two new benchmark concept products announced.

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global innovative technology brand once again participated in the Berlin International Consumer Electronics Show (IFA), showcasing its innovative prowess from September 1st to 5th, 2023, TECNO unveiled two "world-first" concept devices: the Water-Cooling MEGA MINI Gaming PC and the Phantom Ultimate rollable smartphone.

Throughout the exhibition, TECNO's exhibition design under the theme "Dazzling Youth" stood out, showcasing the brand attitude of "passion, innovation, and modernity" through a comprehensive and stylish visual dialogue with consumers. TECNO's presence was marked by exciting product launches, TECNO highlight products' presentations, and immersive experiences that left a mark on the world of technology. With a focus on addressing evolving consumer needs and trends, TECNO's participation at IFA Berlin 2023 underscored the company's dedication to elevating the smart ecosystem mobile tech landscape.

TECNO Revolutionizes Gaming with World's First Mini Water-Cooling Gaming PC Concept

TECNO has embarked on a journey of innovation by optimizing CPU and GPU designs, resulting in the creation of the world's first, smallest water-cooled gaming Mini PC concept model. This groundbreaking device represents the pinnacle of gaming technology and is built upon the latest generation of X86 architecture CPUs, seamlessly integrating a powerful CPU and discrete graphics within the confines of a compact Mini PC chassis.

Multiple products have achieved several international awards at IFA.

Under the theme of "Dazzling Youth," TECNO's first-time showcase of the MEGABOOK MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch, equipped with a massive battery; and the TECNO MEGABOOK S1 Dazzling Edition, which incorporates TECNO's exclusive "photochormic Technology" to dynamic Color-changing Surface, both received the prestigious "Best of IFA" awards from leading tech media outlets, including Android Headline, Guiding Tech, Reviewed, and Pocket-link, etc.

Furthermore, TECNO's flagship AIoT product, the TRUE 1 TWS earphones, boasting 42dB ANC noise cancellation and an impressive 45-hour battery life, received recognition from IFA's official media partner, Guiding Tech, and was honored with the "Best of IFA" award.

TECNO OneLeap Seamless Connection

Starting from 2019, TECNO announced to push for building a digital product ecology by launching its AIoT business strategy, aiming to revolutionize the digital lifestyle of target consumer and inspire them to build a better life. At the exhibition, TECNO showcased its product ecosystem, centered around intelligent smartphones and laptops, and introduced the OneLeap Seamless Connection, which is empowering users to construct highly efficient processing workflows. The three-finger right swipe gesture facilitates wireless transfer of files, images, and videos, offering users a highly efficient and convenient user experience.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202972/TECNO_Booth_IFA_Berlin_2023.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202971/The_world_s_smallest_water_cooling_gaming_Mini_PC_concept_model.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204362/2_MEGABOOK_T1_2023_14inch.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecno-excels-at-ifa-berlin-2023-setting-new-standards-in-innovation-and-technology-301920770.html

