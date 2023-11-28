TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

TEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality

AUCH, France, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its suite of barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management software solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that TEKLYNX software was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer barcode label printers.

"Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, we have successfully tested the interoperability of TEKLYNX software with select printers, including the Zebra ZT421," said Travis Wayne, Product Manager at TEKLYNX International. "This certification reinforces our commitment to providing software that meets the needs of manufacturers and supports increased connectivity options, fast print speeds, superior label quality, and exceptional scalability."

TEKLYNX software is designed to evolve with manufacturers' growing needs. From straightforward product labels to complex labeling in regulated industries, TEKLYNX barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management solutions deliver. With native drivers tailored for Zebra printers, TEKLYNX offers unparalleled print performance. Whether printing labels from a single desktop or across multiple points in a production line, in a loading dock, or from a forklift, TEKLYNX and Zebra Technologies ensure efficiency and accuracy.

Zebra Technologies is a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people. Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions, and software products, to meet user application-specific needs.

TEKLYNX is a part of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program. To learn more about how the partnership between TEKLYNX and Zebra Technologies can benefit your business, visit teklynx.com/zebra.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

