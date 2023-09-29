Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:57 Titoli Stato, spread Btp-Bund apre a 195 punti

08:51 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio in discesa oggi

08:48 Estate ad ottobre, dal weekend sempre più caldo con l’Anticiclone Apollo: le previsioni meteo

08:09 Moto travolge monopattino a Trento, morti due giovani di 16 e 22 anni

07:54 Bonus trasporti 2023, 1 ottobre nuovo click day: requisiti, come richiederlo

07:39 Gp Giappone 2023, Martin leader prime prove libere MotoGp

07:21 Ucraina, droni Kiev su Kaluga e Kursk. Putin ingaggia vice di Prigozhin per formare volontari

00:09 Sciopero oggi 29 settembre, stop 4 ore negli aeroporti. Bus e treni regolari

00:04 Terremoto Viterbo, scossa magnitudo 3.1

23:49 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia stacca Pd

23:30 Mourinho e disastro Roma: "Mio peggior inizio in carriera"

23:11 Matteo Messina Denaro, carro funebre era senza assicurazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Teleperformance named among the top 10 Best Workplaces in Europe

28 settembre 2023 | 18.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it was named among the top 10 Best Workplaces in Europe 2023 by Great Place to Work®. The company ranked the 7th Best Workplace in Europe among multinational companies in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, Turkey and the U.K.

Nearly 34,000 Teleperformance employees across Europe participated in the annual confidential survey, which rated the digital business services company on trust, company values, leadership and innovation. Teleperformance employees overwhelmingly reported being treated fairly regardless of their social and economic status, gender, race or sexual orientation, and that Teleperformance provided a safe place to work. The survey results represent the work experiences of Teleperformance employees across the continent.

"We are grateful for this recognition and humbled by the feedback from our employees who have helped create a strong culture of open dialogue, trust and respect," said Joao Cardoso, Teleperformance President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. "Being honored as one of the Best Workplaces in Europe is both an honor and a responsibility, and we are thankful to our employees who bring the best of themselves to work every day. That's why we take great care in fostering a workplace culture that celebrates and values each country's unique culture to strengthen connections with our team members while also nurturing a globally connected and interactive workforce."

Companies were considered for the list after being selected for local honors on national Best Workplaces lists. Earlier this year Teleperformance received Great Place to Work® certifications in 72 countries, including 25 countries across Europe where it operates. Today, over 99% of its 410,000 global employees work a in Great Place to Work®-certified location.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Europe," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies offer lessons for companies in every market around the world: Build trust with your people, and they will reward you with great work, new ideas, and stronger business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback. 

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. 

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219554/Teleperformance_Best_Workplaces_Europe_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058313/Teleperformance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleperformance-named-among-the-top-10-best-workplaces-in-europe-301941258.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza multinational companies in France company ranked Best Workplaces in Europe Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Nagorno Karabakh, la Repubblica separatista cesserà di esistere
News to go
Difesa, conclusa l'esercitazione 'Leone Alato 2023' dei Lagunari
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Opera verrà finanziata entro il 2023"
News to go
Firmato patto anti-inflazione a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Spreco alimentare in calo, il Italia si butta il 25% di cibo in meno
News to go
Serie A, sesta giornata: stasera ultime tre gare
News to go
Purgatori, nelle prossime settimane deposito relazioni consulenti su autopsia
News to go
Social, Italia prima in Ue per fake news rimosse
News to go
Università, rimborso per studenti idonei ma senza borsa nel 2022
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza