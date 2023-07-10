Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

The Independents, the leading global marketing and communications group for luxury and lifestyle brands, acquires CTZAR, an innovative social media marketing and influence agency

10 luglio 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTZAR joins The Independents, the leading international marketing and communications group at the intersection of luxury and lifestyle. Since its establishment in 2017, The Independents has emerged as a major player, uniting best in class agencies and delivering an holistic and comprehensive approach to its clients. Through its long term dedication to strategy, creativity, events, PR, data, and influence, the group embodies excellence within its industry, bringing together renowned entities such as Bureau Betak, Karla Otto, K2, Prodject, Lefty, and The Qode. CTZAR positions brands at the heart of conversations that unfold among digital communities. Starting as a private network of trendsetters specializing in word-of-mouth in 2008 to become a leading strategic and creative agency with an unparalleled expertise in social networks, content, and influence. This merger provides CTZAR with a valuable gateway to a global platform across ten countries, significantly bolstering its international presence, particularly in key regions such as Asia, the USA, the Middle East, and Europe.

Media enquiries:

The Independents:Lissy von SchwarzkopfLissy.vonschwarzkopf@karlaotto.com 

Jodie TillmanJodie.Tillman@karlaotto.com 

CTZAR:Elisa Palmerelisa.palmer@ctzar.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148721/The_Independents_CTZAR.jpgPDF- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149225/The_Independents_CTZAR_PDF1.pdfPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149226/The_Independents_CTZAR_PDF2.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149224/The_Independents_CTZAR_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-independents-the-leading-global-marketing-and-communications-group-for-luxury-and-lifestyle-brands-acquires-ctzar-an-innovative-social-media-marketing-and-influence-agency-301872231.html

