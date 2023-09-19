Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

THE LEADING GLOBAL RISK MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION PARTNERS WITH INNOVATIVE START-UP TO DELIVER HANDS-ON CLIMATE RISK EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP

19 settembre 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) has partnered with leading climate risk analytics provider, Riskthinking.AI, to provide members a practical, hands-on, climate risk modeling workshop, enhancing GARP's climate risk educational offerings.

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The globally recognized risk management association, GARP, has launched a new partnership with Riskthinking.AI to provide members a practical, hands-on, climate risk modeling workshop, enhancing GARP's climate risk educational offerings.

GARP, is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management through education, research, and the promotion of best practices globally. GARP sponsors the industry-leading Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR) certificate and Financial Risk Manager (FRM) professional certification.

Riskthinking.AI is a climate risk data analytics provider that is committed to helping financial institutions and corporations understand their climate-based financial risk to inform corporate strategy, drive decision-making, and achieve regulatory compliance.

With the increasing demand to incorporate climate risk into existing risk management practices, GARP recognized the importance of supplementing their offerings with best-in-class methodologies and technology to support real world applications of climate risk management processes. Jo Paisley, President of the GARP Risk Institute, explains GARP's motivation to pursue collaboration: "We always strive to ensurerisk managers around the world are equipped with the most advanced approaches and tools available. We're seeing demand for deeper understandings of industry accepted practices that support climate risk management. After learning more about their unique forward-looking stochastic approach and technology, we felt partnering with Riskthinking.AI would give our members access to a high-quality, cutting edge, toolkit to address this critical area of focus."

The effort will kick-off with a hands-on workshop in New York CityOctober 24 and 25 co-hosted by GARP and Riskthinking.AI. This workshop will give participants the opportunity to work with Riskthinking.AI's proprietary datasets and technology, including exploration of key use cases relevant to risk professionals. Led by Riskthinking.AI Founder and CEO, Ron Dembo, among other subject matter experts, the 2-day workshop will be designed to arm participants with both the knowledge and capability to begin applying these learnings in their workplace. 

"It's been my life's work to advance the field of risk management and climate-related financial risk. We're honoured to work with GARP to collectively provide hands-on experience using state of the art climate risk management tools. It's exciting to be able to educate risk professionals on the latest forward-looking methods and tools to truly help them understand the climate risk facing their firm or their counterparties and make better informed decisions based on these insights."Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO of Riskthinking.AI

For more information about GARP, the SCR Certificate and the upcoming workshop, visit  garp.org.

ABOUT RISKTHINKING.AI

Founded by financial risk pioneer Dr. Ron Dembo, Riskthinking.AI is a leading data and technology company that is repricing financial risk with the reality of climate change. Their innovative algorithms are used to generate, curate, and maintain a detailed physical asset, infrastructure, and commodities database that covers more than one hundred thousand public and private companies. This data, combined with Riskthinking.AI's patented stochastic and multifactor climate risk analytics, empowers financial institutions, corporates, and governments to capture unforeseen impacts of climate change that current models miss. Riskthinking.AI has operations in North America and Europe and provides its services globally. For more information, please visit  www.riskthinking.ai.

CONTACT: Riskthinking.AI, Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder & CEO, 416-294-3144, r.dembo@riskthinking.ai; John White, Managing Director, EMEA, +44 778 0003337, j.white@riskthinking. ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214087/riskthinking_ai_THE_LEADING_GLOBAL_RISK_MANAGEMENT_ASSOCIATION_P.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-leading-global-risk-management-association-partners-with-innovative-start-up-to-deliver-hands-on-climate-risk-educational-workshop-301931423.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
