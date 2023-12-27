Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
13:36
comunicato stampa

The University of Melbourne Collaborates with Cognizant to boost student engagement

04 dicembre 2023 | 23.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cognizant is helping implement Tealium Customer Data Platform for the University of Melbourne to personalize the student and alumni journey 

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced that it was selected by The University of Melbourne (UoM or the University), a leading international university with a tradition of excellence in teaching and research, to help implement the Tealium Customer Data Platform (CDP). The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked among the world's top universities. 

The University of Melbourne awarded Cognizant the brief to support the creation of data-led and personalised experiences for students, staff and alumni as it looks to enhance meaningful constituent engagement. 

Ai Lin Choo Macdonald, Executive Director, Communications and Marketing (Acting) from The University of Melbourne, explained that the CDP is designed to empower UoM's constituents with relevant content and experiences based on their intent and what is known about them to inspire engagement with the University on a deeper and continued basis. 

"As we continually undertake processes of digital transformation, we have the opportunity to elevate the student experience. We expect this journey will prove invaluable for the university, students and alumni as we create tailored lines of communication, based on individual needs." 

"Coming into this transformation, our mission is to efficiently and effectively communicate with past, present and even future students, helping them engage with UoM on their terms." 

Speaking to the collaboration, Kristen Anderson, Director at Cognizant leading marketing modernisation, highlighted the company's enthusiasm in working with The University of Melbourne. 

"We are excited to be collaborating again with one of Australia's preeminent universities. And, through the implementation of Tealium CDP, we look forward to helping UoM improve engagement with students, alumni, and community."

About Cognizant Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

EMEA / APAC / Americas:

India:

Christina Schneider

Rashmi Vasisht

christina.schneider@cognizant.com

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-university-of-melbourne-collaborates-with-cognizant-to-boost-student-engagement-302004821.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
