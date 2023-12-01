Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:27 Omicidio Primavalle, giudizio immediato per presunto killer di Michelle Causo

14:23 Israele-Gaza, Meloni vede Erdogan a Dubai: "Serve nuova pausa umanitaria"

14:17 Sgarbi: "Morgan mio leccapiedi? Non ne ha bisogno, vale immensamente più di Fedez"

14:04 Influenza 2023, aumentano i casi: mezzo milione di contagi in una settimana

14:03 Mare, Tagliavanti (Camera Commercio Roma): "Nel Mediterraneo deve tornare a regnare la pace"

14:01 Wsj: "007 Israele si preparano a uccidere leader di Hamas nel mondo"

14:00 Mare, Zaragkas (Grecia): "Italia e Grecia garantiscono pace nel Mediterraneo"

13:54 Mare, Vassallo (Malta): "Nostro contributo per la pace nel Mediterraneo"

13:54 Mare, Amara (Algeria): "Italia sarà hub per gas per tutta Europa"

13:53 Mare, Balla (Marocco): "Centralità Roma e Italia nel Mediterraneo è forte"

13:51 Mare, Della Gatta (Fincantieri): "Mezzi tecnologicamente avanzati per Marina Militare"

13:51 Che tempo che fa, gli ospiti di Fabio Fazio domenica 3 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The World Internet of Things Convention 2023 Kicked off in China, the UN Secretary-General Sent the Message to the Convention

01 dicembre 2023 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Internet of Things Convention 2023, the eighth edition of annual conference hosted by the international organization "World Internet of Things Convention", was recently held in Beijing.

In his message to the World Internet of Things Convention, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "In an interconnected world, your theme 'New Internet of Things, New Economy, New Era' is a testament to the power of digital technologies." "The internet of Things is reshaping industries and driving social-economic changes around the globe. Through the real-time data sharing and networking of information, IoT applications across transportation, agriculture, energy and healthcare are improving quality of life and can advance the Sustainable Development Goals," he mentioned.

Mr. HE Xuming, Chairman of the WIOTC Executive Committee, observed that the communications network of 5G carrying IoT will move towards the development direction of 6G, starlink network, quantum and photon transmission. The output size of world's digital economy registered 2 billion US dollars in 2023. Global IoT connections are projected to grow by over 20 percent, likely to surpass 18 billion in number this year. By 2030, the amount of such connections is estimated to exceed 80 billion. China is leading in sustainable development of IoT infrastructure construction and digital economy, with the total number of 5G base stations topping 3.2 million this year and the IoT connections surging nearly 30 percent to outnumber 2.3 billion. The IoT-fueled digital economic industrialization is set to usher in a new world social-economic landscape.

Besides the Opening Ceremony, the event also consisted of Ambassador Forum, World New Economic Forum, International Cooperation Forum and ten plus parallel sessions on industry, agriculture, energy, AI, transportation, healthcare, etc, followed by the founding of dozens of global industrial commissions involving multiple sectors. Government officials from various countries and international organization leaders from ISO, IEC, ITU and WFEO respectively spoke at the international convention, which has attracted government officials, diplomatic envoys and corporate representatives from nearly 50 countries. The conference boasted more than 2000 participants on site and 40 million attendees online. The organization also issued the initiative "Build the Intelligently Interconnected Global Market of Digital Economy" at the convention.

This year's convention calls for nations to seek open cooperation while working together to build a smart world which is fully interconnected.

Media Contact:Peijuan Wu, pjwu@wiotc.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-world-internet-of-things-convention-2023-kicked-off-in-china-the-un-secretary-general-sent-the-message-to-the-convention-302003233.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza off in China international organization World Internet of Things Convention 2023 Kicked World Internet of Things Convention
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news: tregua scaduta, ripresi combattimenti
News to go
Sciopero treni oggi 1 dicembre, ancora disagi
News to go
Freddo polare e neve sulle Alpi, dalla Russia il gelo sull'Italia: il meteo
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a ottobre +27mila occupati
News to go
Draghi: "Modello sviluppo europeo si è dissolto, l'Ue deve diventare Stato"
News to go
Antitrust ferma trasferimento clienti da Intesa Sanpaolo a Isybank
News to go
Si apre a Dubai la Cop28
News to go
Europa e Conference League, le partite di stasera
News to go
Meloni: "Siamo un modello nel mondo di lotta alla mafia"
News to go
Nuovi sbarchi di migranti a Lampedusa
Sciopero treni, stop di 8 ore
News to go
Ucraina, nuovo attacco russo nella notte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza