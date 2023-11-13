Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:16 Tragedia a Palermo, 13enne si suicida in casa: forse vittima di bullismo

08:57 Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Abbiamo fatto tutto il possibile"

08:52 Csel, un procedimento disciplinare su tre negli enti pubblici si traduce in un nulla di fatto

08:19 Clamoroso errore giudiziario in Portogallo, premier Costa si dimette per scambio di persona

07:48 Indi Gregory è morta. Il padre: "Arrabbiati e pieni di vergogna"

07:38 Netanyahu non esclude accordo su ostaggi. Razzi di Hezbollah su Israele

00:24 Greta Thunberg contestata per la manifestazione anti-Israele - Video

23:19 Beppe Grillo torna in tv da Fabio Fazio: cosa ha detto a Che tempo che fa

22:41 Inter-Frosinone 2-0, supergol di Dimarco e rigore di Calhanoglu: Inzaghi torna primo

22:03 Sciopero 17 novembre, Landini: "Salvini non ha mai lavorato, pensa al suo weekend"

21:43 Lazio-Roma 0-0, Mourinho: "Con Sarri ci vogliamo bene"

21:06 Beppe Grillo, la 'confessione' a Che tempo che fa: "Ho peggiorato l'Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Thrive with Digital, Accelerating Intelligence for Electric Power

13 novembre 2023 | 05.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization BU

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosting digital productivity requires the systematic construction of core capabilities. Upgrading computing power and transmission capacity in particular is crucial to accelerating the construction of a new power system.

1. Building a new power system centered on electric and computing power

New energy will profoundly change the form, characteristics and mechanism of traditional power systems. The integration and collaborative development of power source-grid-load-storage systems are placing higher requirements on intelligent electric power. From general computing to AI computing, and from single-point computing to cloud-edge-device collaborative computing, a systematic computing architecture is required to achieve digital intelligence and reap the dividends. Based on the governance style typical of power enterprises, we proposed the Spark architecture with cloud-edge-device synergy. This architecture helps power companies build professional and service-oriented HQs, centralized business systems, and unstaffed/least-staffed sites.

2. Powerful transmission is the guarantee

Transmission is the key to communications. We need to prepare more advanced transmission capacity sooner rather than later. It is vital to stay one step ahead of the game. At the same time, we need to find the right communication technologies for different scenarios.

Only when on-demand, secure and smooth connections are made available in every aspect can we experience intelligence at our fingertips.

3. Innovation is the starting point of improving productivity. Architecture innovation, model innovation and ecosystem innovation are vital

Architecture innovation: From the reference architecture of enterprise digital transformation to the technical architecture, including computing architecture and target communication network architecture, innovation must permeate every layer.

Model innovation: By developing new model of integrated business and digital technology, we can bridge the gap between business and digital technology, bring historical achievements to the future, and help power companies go digital as they grow rapidly. The key lies in empowering power experts with the latest specialist info, lowering the threshold for digitalization, and incorporating and stimulating the creativity of all employees.

Ecosystem innovation: The open Costa Rica mode proposed by James Moor is much better suited for the industry. An open ecosystem model allows everyone to unleash and share their respective strengths, while also share industry and cross-industry capabilities among all participants.

Digital scenarios are jointly defined by power companies, think tanks, and industry organizations. Digitalization is a systematic project that requires not only capable solution providers and integrators, but also ICT vendors and partners — all have a role to play in this challenging campaign.

Huawei is committed to laying the foundation for a Digital China and providing the world with One More Beautiful Choice. We focus on what we are good at in the digital field, and work with industry customers and partners to build a better future of intelligent electric power.

For more info, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid.

CONTACT: hwebgcomms@huawei.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thrive-with-digital-accelerating-intelligence-for-electric-power-301985611.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT AltroAltro Energia Architettura_E_Edilizia Energia Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization bu Power Electric vice president of Huawei
Vedi anche
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"
News to go
Euro 2024, convocazioni in Nazionale: la lista di Spalletti
Israele-Gaza, ospedale al-Shifa senza elettricità: morti 2 neonati
News to go
Viterbo, esplosione in un centro per migranti
News to go
Consumi, vendite al dettaglio in calo
Biden-Xi, cosa aspettarsi dal prossimo incontro
Pil Italia, quali le previsioni
News to go
Meteo Italia, quando finisce il maltempo?
News to go
Benzina e diesel, via i cartelli con i prezzi: il Tar annulla il decreto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza