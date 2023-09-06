Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:36
comunicato stampa

Thrive with TVCMALL at IFA 2023: Your Top One-Stop Wholesale Partner

06 settembre 2023 | 10.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 1st to 5th, TVCMALL, a leading one-stop wholesale online shopping platform in the mobile accessory and 3C industry, made a significant mark at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany. IFA, known as the world's largest trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, has been synonymous with innovation since its inception in 1924. The event's opening keynote witnessed the much-anticipated launch of HONOR's latest foldable phone, the Magic V2, setting the stage for groundbreaking technology. TVCMALL strategically positioned itself at Hall 6.2, Stand A100, providing a golden opportunity for visitors to explore cutting-edge technology all in one place.

As smartphone technology continues to evolve, TVCMALL's services and extensive range of wholesale cellphone accessories prove equally adaptable and innovative. The company who is specialized in phone accessories business seized the prime location at IFA 2023 to engage with over 180,000 visitors, showcasing a diverse array of products and services.

TVCMALL's dedication to innovation aligns seamlessly with its vision. With over 15 years of wholesale expertise, the platform boasts an impressive portfolio of more than 600,000 products spanning 20+ categories, with 6,000 new products introduced weekly. Collaborating with over 1000 suppliers and 200+ renowned brands, TVCMALL offers tailored solutions designed to empower clients and foster their growth. The platform's core services encompass wholesale, customization, sourcing, and dropshipping, reflecting its commitment to helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams of launching and sustaining a successful retail business.

TVCMALL envisions a world where generosity and prosperity flourish. This mission resonates with the innovative spirit that pervades IFA, reflecting the platform's core values of compassion, commitment, helpfulness, and trustworthiness.

The excitement doesn't end in Berlin. TVCMALL is gearing up for IMEX Istanbul 2023, taking place from September 14th to 17th at the Istanbul Expo Center. IMEX Istanbul is a hub of technology in Eurasia, attracting companies specializing in IT, software, communication, consumer electronics, games, and the latest technologies. TVCMALL will be located at Booth 8A-141 and extends a cordial invitation to visitors, including top online mobile phone accessories retailers, distributors, B2C platform sellers, dropshippers, OEM & ODM & OBM customers, and other industry professionals.

At TVCMALL, the belief is simple: When you thrive, we thrive. (For more information and to explore their extensive offerings, visit their website at www.tvcmall.com.)

CONTACT: 

YellyHuang

SalesManager

+86-13647215826

Yelly@tvcmall.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202820/E125D5CF_B603_42BA_9501_6C_8A4CD0EA7E5A_1219_00000042474670C4.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thrive-with-tvcmall-at-ifa-2023-your-top-one-stop-wholesale-partner-301918880.html

