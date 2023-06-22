Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Toshiba TV X9900L, Designed to Bring Enthralling Audio-visual Enjoyment

21 giugno 2023 | 18.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the launch of the cutting-edge Toshiba TV X9900L OLED television showcased a testament to both its hardcore craftsmanship and aesthetic design. In line with that, Toshiba TV announced an exciting journey back to the past with its #theMemories campaign that roused an impressive global-scale traction.

The campaign aimed at intertwining the simplicity and charm of a bygone era with the dynamic innovations of modern television. Upon its launching, the campaign season incorporated a wave of nostalgia with its series of 90s-themed quizzes on Toshiba TV's social media platforms.

#theMemories campaign and the Toshiba TV X9900L have since garnered accolades from followers and customers who described the fusion as an amazing and superlative initiative of Toshiba TV. This is befitting for the Toshiba TV X9900L as a highlight of the campaign and an innovation engineered with understanding of psychoacoustics; promising an unbeatable audio-visual experience with its impressively advanced features. These have been appraised by customers as "making bright colors brighter" and "the crispest audio quality."

Toshiba TV's REGZA 3.1.2 surround sound technology offers an immersive sonic experience to the X9900L model, placing the viewer at the heart of the sound action, be it movies, video games, or music.

Supported by the Tru Color mapping technology that delivers on-screen images with enhanced vibrancy and depth, ensuring breathtaking details. Included in the X9900L's exceptional offerings is the REGZA Engine OLED that allows each pixel to independently emit its light, providing unparalleled contrast and color accuracy.

The X9900L OLED TV is another proof of the ongoing Toshiba TV commitment to integrating design, technology, and performance to offer an unparalleled viewing experience. Significantly, the Toshiba TV X9900L embodies the spirit of #theMemories campaign by setting new standards for home entertainment systems. 

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 71 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107427/image_5022994_32695242.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toshiba-tv-x9900l-designed-to-bring-enthralling-audio-visual-enjoyment-301857078.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza aesthetic design television showcased showcased a testament OLED
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza