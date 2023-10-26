Cerca nel sito
 
26 ottobre 2023
Tweddle Group Named one of the Nation's Top Tech Industry Workplaces by Detroit Free Press and Energage

26 ottobre 2023 | 15.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group today announced its status as a 2023 Top Workplaces winner. The Top Workplaces program—administered by Energage—boasts a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures. Energage surveys companies nationally and across 60 regional markets to identify the best for each industry sector.

Their 2023 Top Workplaces win identifies Tweddle Group as one of the best places to work in the Technology Industry.

"We're proud to see our work environment recognized," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "The Tweddle Group team operates at a very high level and has been doing so for nearly 70 years now.  They show a tremendous spirit while offering one of the broadest solution suites available to our manufacturing clients. It's a rare combination. This award is a testament to the quality of our people."

Headlee said Tweddle Group's team members "truly embody" the company culture, which emphasizes excellence, humanity, client satisfaction, and a dedication to personal and professional growth.

The company took home similar awards in 2022, making this the second consecutive year they've received such recognition.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. To learn more about how Tweddle Group builds and maintains a Top Workplaces culture, visit TopWorkplaces.com.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com

Media Contact: Paul Arnegardparnegard@tweddle.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258609/Technology_Top_Workplaces_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-named-one-of-the-nations-top-tech-industry-workplaces-by-detroit-free-press-and-energage-301968849.html

