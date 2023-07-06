Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:46 Roma, ritorno al passato per nuova maglia con Adidas - Video

10:44 Cocaina alla Casa Bianca, Trump accusa: "Era per Joe Biden e il figlio"

10:23 Fair Play Menarini, Abodi: "I valori dello sport con testimoni esemplari"

10:22 Fair Play Menarini, Pellegrini: "Un onore ricevere questo premio"

10:22 Sciopero dei trasporti venerdì 7 luglio: bus, tram, metro a rischio

10:17 Prigozhin scomparso, Lukashenko: "E' a San Pietroburgo, non in Bielorussia"

09:53 Wimbledon 2023, oggi sei azzurri in campo: il tabellone

09:46 Rai, Renzi cita in giudizio Bianca Berlinguer

09:23 Testamento Berlusconi, a Marina e Pier Silvio maggioranza di Fininvest

09:22 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio stabili oggi

09:05 Meta sfida Twitter, lanciata nuova app Threads

08:25 Incidente a Palermo, si schianta con auto contro albero a Mondello: morta giovane

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TXOne Networks' Unique Stellar Solution Safeguards Operational Stability for Organizations in Semiconductors, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Banking, Pharma and Other Verticals

06 luglio 2023 | 10.11
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Stellar leverages Cyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR) to prevent unexpected system changes from impacting operational reliability and availability.

IRVING, Texas and TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced its Stellar solution for defending operational stability. Employing TXOne Networks' unique approach to security, Cyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR), Stellar supports the priorities of security and operations without either team having to sacrifice capability or performance. Already protecting customers in semiconductors, manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, pharmaceuticals and many other industries, Stellar is the first solution to offer seamless detection and prevention capabilities with complete oversight for legacy and new OT devices. With intuitive management and informed automation, implementation is quick and simple while remaining non-impacting to resource-restricted devices.

The behavioral patterns of the OT devices and cyber-physical systems on plant floors are automatically established and continuously monitored. Even a single abnormal interaction demands scrutiny that common cybersecurity approaches borrowed from information technology (IT) are often not designed to recognize or address. Stellar, however, analyses the baseline "fingerprints" of each individual device to reveal any unexpected behavior that threaten reliable and stable operations. The TXOne Networks solution then prevents the unexpected change and generates alerts to complete wider analysis. In this way, Stellar is not limited to combatting known threats; rather, by leveraging TXOne Networks' OT-native CPSDR capabilities, Stellar's stability-driven approach addresses unexpected system changes before operations can be impacted.

Stellar consists of an agent that works with an organization's OT devices and a centralized management console that streamlines management and policy control. A comprehensive OT-context-focused database, which TXOne Networks maintains in partnership with leading device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), informs the accurate identification and preservation of more than 8,000 OT/industrial control system (ICS) applications, certificates and devices.

To balance the priorities of security and operations teams, Stellar delivers complete protection of operational environments and the OT devices that they comprise of, including:

"An increasing number of organizations today recognize OT operations as pivotal hubs for generating business value," stated Terence Liu, the Chief Executive Officer of TXOne Networks. "Numerous prominent industry leaders across diverse sectors are already entrusting our Stellar Endpoint security solution to safeguard their critical assets. With the introduction of the CPSDR feature in Stellar 3.0, enterprises can uphold operational stability and proactively mitigate unforeseen threats."

Learn more about Stellar. Follow TXOne Networks on Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

- Picture is available at AP -

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

European press contact TXOne NetworksGlobalCom PR-Network GmbHMartin Uffmann / Slavena Radevamartin@gcpr.net / slavenae@gcpr.net+49 89 360363-41 / -50

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/txone-networks-unique-stellar-solution-safeguards-operational-stability-for-organizations-in-semiconductors-manufacturing-oil-and-gas-banking-pharma-and-other-verticals-301870519.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza leverages Cyber Physical System Detection and Response impacting operational reliability Cyber Physical System Detection and Response reliability
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza