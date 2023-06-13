Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Ubitus Supports Perfect to Debut AI Powered Virtual Try-On Metaverse at Viva Tech

13 giugno 2023 | 11.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K.(hereinafter Ubitus), a pioneer in cloud gaming and metaverse solutions, is supporting Perfect Corp.(hereinafter Perfect), a leading beauty and fashion technology provider, to debut its virtual try-on showroom at Booth N13 in Paris Viva Technology event from June 14th to 17th, 2023.

Bring home the in-store shopping experience with Virtual Try-OnPerfect's solutions enable visitors to browse a spatial shopping showroom, pick an accessory, ranging from rings, bracelets, earrings, necklace and watches, and wear the accessory on the figure generated by the device camera. The accessories will adapt to the body's movements while visitors check out the result. In addition to accessories, visitors can try on make-ups and receive recommendations from the AI beautician. Perfect employs advanced AI models to make generated AR images as realistic and smooth as possible.

Sophisticated shopping via browsersUbitus' expertise and resources in cloud computing and streaming help Perfect to overcome the challenges of AI model training and AR spatial shopping showroom deployment. With the sophisticated AR showroom deployed in the cloud, users can easily access the showroom with the browser and camera on their mobile devices and enjoy instant shopping gratification.

Wesley Kuo, the CEO of Ubitus, comments, "I am thrilled to see innovators, like Perfect, elevate people's shopping experience in such a convenient fashion. We look forward to more opportunities working with customers to tap into the power of AI and metaverse to further advance their product offering."

"We at Perfect Corp. are thrilled to partner with Ubitus in our endeavor to revolutionize the virtual shopping experience. Together, we are committed to building a state-of-the-art virtual room that will bring beauty, skincare, and fashion to life in unprecedented ways." Louis Chen, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Perfect Corp. said, "It's our vision to shape a virtual shopping paradise, transforming the way consumers interact with their favorite brands. With the help of the virtual retailer, we can expect an unparalleled immersive shopping journey like no other."

About Perfect Corp.Perfect Corp. is the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community.

About UbitusUbitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative GameCloud® technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098645/image_951200_22086517.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975237/Ubitus_logo_blue_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ubitus-supports-perfect-to-debut-ai-powered-virtual-try-on-metaverse-at-viva-tech-301849281.html

