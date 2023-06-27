Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UL Solutions Certification Body, DEWI-OCC, Helps Advance Renewable Energy Safety with New Wind Certification

27 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for Wind Turbines helps the wind industry confirm compliance throughout the entire development process, from design evaluation to manufacturing and type testing.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that the DEWI Offshore and Certification Centre GmbH (DEWI-OCC), a third-party certification body within UL Solutions, has achieved accreditation from Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) to operate the UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for Wind Turbines.

The type and component certification process confirms that the wind turbine type, components and systems have been designed, manufactured and tested in conformity with the requirements mandated by international standards and site-specific conditions.

"UL Solutions and its accredited certification body, DEWI-OCC, have unparalleled reputations for expertise, technical acumen and safety science influence in the wind industry," said Kai Grigutsch, managing director of DEWI-OCC in UL Solutions' Energy and Industrial Automation group. "Our new service empowers the industry to meet international requirements and develop safer wind turbines that play a critical role in the future of renewable energy."

The purpose of type certification is to confirm that a wind turbine type is designed, documented and manufactured in conformity with specific standards and site conditions. In addition, type certification covers the construction procedures, installation and maintenance of the wind turbine.

A component certificate applies to the wind turbine's significant structural, mechanical and electrical components. A certified component can be integrated into the supply chain of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), making this a cost-effective way for OEMs to select compliant components.

The DAkkS accreditation represents UL Solutions' commitment to consistency, competency and impartiality for activities as a conformity assessment body according to ISO/IEC 17065, Conformity assessment — Requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services.

UL Solutions acquired DEWI, a world leader in wind energy measurement and testing services, and DEWI-OCC, a certifier of onshore and offshore wind facilities, in 2012. The acquisitions positioned UL Solutions as a global full-service provider of evaluation and certification services for wind energy systems' safety, performance and efficacy.

About UL SolutionsA global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:Tyler KhanUL SolutionsULNews@UL. comT: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven BrewsterUL SolutionsULNews@UL.comT: +1 (847) 664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141137/GettyImages_165730017.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849892/UL_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ul-solutions-certification-body-dewi-occ-helps-advance-renewable-energy-safety-with-new-wind-certification-301863942.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza compliance throughout compliance testing DEWI OCC
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza