02 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:54
comunicato stampa

Unilumin listed in Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in Asia

02 agosto 2023 | 15.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As GYBrand released its "Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in Asia 2023", on August 1st, Unilumin was very proud to be on the list. With an estimated brand value of USD1.705 billion, Unilumin was ranked as the 495th most valuable brand.

The GYbrand organization is focused on brand value research on a global scale. The latest list, "Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in Asia 2023", is based on a comprehensive analysis of brand fundamentals, brand strength, brand contribution, business performance, and other indicators, and the ranking holds high prestige.

Founded in 2004, Unilumin's product portfolio is rich in its lines of LED displays, LED lighting, multi-functional smart poles, and supporting integrated solutions. Through continuous innovation, Unilumin is at the forefront of the industry in Micro/Mini LED display, naked-eye 3D digital content, XR virtual shooting, cinema display, and other fields.

Furthermore, in its Daya Bay Smart Manufacturing Base, Unilumin has improved the stability of the manufacturing process by 80% and efficiency by 50%, through the wide application of automated equipment. At the same time, 60% improvement in logistics transfer efficiency and a 70% reduction logistics transfer, with a storage capacity increase of 350% has been achieved through the application of logistics robots. Embracing automation, Unilumin demonstrates its commitment to building a benchmark in LED industry.

Unilumin has a string of bright achievements connected to the innovative application of its LED products. In the field of virtual production and filmmaking, Unilumin (including its subsidiary ROE Visual) is a leading light in the global marketplace, providing its virtual filming services for the Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once" . It is also the only enterprise to have four DCI-certified displays. Unilumin provides the fully linked virtual production solution of: "XR virtual shooting system + full-process solution + cinema projection system."

Whilst the company's inclusion in the "TOP 500 Most Valuable Brands in China" for two consecutive years, and now featuring in the "TOP 500 Most Valuable Brands in Asia" list, clearly demonstrate Unilumin's global ambitions, its leading solution strength and service capability are proven with Unilumin's high profile projects. Major events such as Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, World Cup Qatar 2022, Saudi Arabia "Carnival Season" 2022, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, FIBA Basketball World Cup, to name but a few, have all enjoyed the quality of Unilumin's superlative displays.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168055/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-listed-in-top-500-most-valuable-brands-in-asia-301891634.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
