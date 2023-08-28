Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:38
12:28 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Su Crimea soluzione politica possibile"

12:22 Marracash a Morgan: "Mentre gratti ultimi soldi non mi nominare mai più"

12:10 Lukaku alla Roma, si stringe: ultime news del calciomercato

12:04 Morgan e gli insulti, fonti Rai: "Seconda stagione StraMorgan? Non è prevista"

12:02 Caso Rubiales, la madre del presidente si barrica in chiesa

11:52 Covid, nuova variante Pirola sotto la lente: ecco perché, sintomi

11:41 Migranti, Tricarico: "Uso ex caserme? Mai stata programmazione seria"

11:21 Questore Agrigento a Cnn: "A Lampedusa numeri record"

11:15 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, tappa di oggi Súria-Arinsal: percorso, in tv e streaming

09:58 Papa Francesco: "Chiesa aperta a tutti, anche a omosessuali e trans"

09:37 Carburante, prezzi benzina e diesel in lieve rialzo oggi in Italia

09:27 Roberto Mancini ct dell’Arabia, oggi la presentazione

comunicato stampa

Vantage Unveils Copy Trading Upgrade with Adjustable Profit-Sharing Feature

28 agosto 2023 | 11.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") is pleased to present its upgraded Copy Trading features on the Vantage App. With this upgrade, copy traders will be able to copy trades from signal providers at the click of a button or apply to become signal providers.

New Functional Tabs

The copy trading user interface is now more seamless, allowing traders to view both their copy trading and regular trading accounts on a single account management page.

The new Copy Trading and Community tabs help copy traders to discover new signal providers, highlighting them by their historical performance, risk appetite, preferred trading asset classes, performance data and other relevant information.

The new Academy tab provides quick access to essential educational materials like beginner-friendly copy trading articles, and a comprehensive glossary of important terms to begin their trading journey.

Profit-Sharing Feature

The upgrade also allows signal providers to be paid more frequently through a profit-sharing feature, where signal providers can set their profit-sharing ratio to a maximum of 50%. With this information displayed upfront, copiers can have the flexibility to select signal providers based on their preferred profit sharing ratio.

Earlier this year, Vantage received the Best-in-Class Social Copy Trading Award 2023 from ForexBrokers.com, in a nod to the team's continued innovation and app development.

Lian Jie, Assistant Director of App Marketing at Vantage, says:

"It is with our utmost pleasure to unveil the upgraded Copy Trading function, with an exciting range of features to better suit the needs of our copiers and signal providers. Our improved copy trading functions have been so well received that one in five new clients now opt for a copy trading account just to experience this innovative way of trading.

Traders today are looking for intuitive user interface design, greater system stability, faster transaction speeds, and high-tech applications in their trading app that enhance their trading experience. These remain the key focuses for Vantage. With this in mind, every new app development is driven by the evolving needs of our clients, in line with our vision of creating an All-In-One trading app that combines speed and simplicity for our clients."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Disclaimer:

Copy trading features are associated with inherent risks, and can lead to significant losses. We encourage you to carefully consider your financial position and risk appetite before deciding to use these features. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there are no guarantees of profit in copy trading. The decision to participate in copy trading is entirely at your own discretion, and you will be solely responsible for any outcomes resulting from your actions. Our platform provides copy trading as a service, but we do not provide any investment advice or recommendations. The responsibility for managing your investments and making copy trading decisions remains with you. By using the copy trading on our platform, you acknowledge that you have read and understood this disclaimer and agree to the terms and conditions set forth by our service.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192358/Vantage_Press_Release_x6.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-unveils-copy-trading-upgrade-with-adjustable-profit-sharing-feature-301911028.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
