Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Celebrates a Stellar First Half of 2023 with Multiple Award Wins and Industry Recognitions

07 giugno 2023 | 05.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The leading vaping brand gains impressive achievements for both brand and products, showcasing its commitment to innovation, reliability, and style.

SHENZHEN, China, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a global leader in the vaping industry, is proud to announce a successful first half of 2023, having already secured 61 prestigious awards and accolades from numerous industry-leading media outlets.

On a brand level, VAPORESSO has garnered six major awards, including Vapouround's Best International Brand, VersedVaper's Best Vaping Brands, and VAPEHK's Best Vaping Brand. The brand's outstanding performance underscores its commitment to its three core values: Innovation, Reliability, and Style. Its continuous dedication to excellence is encapsulated in the brand's slogan, "Move Beyond Ordinary," which reflects its ambition to push the boundaries of the vaping industry.

In terms of product achievements, VAPORESSO's flagship LUXE X/XR/XR MAX and XROS 3/3 MINI/3 NANO series have made a significant impact on the market, securing accolades across eight and 11 industry lists, respectively. The LUXE series' latest addition, the LUXE XR MAX, has garnered widespread praise and awards, such as VersedVaper's Best Pod Vapes and MyVapeReview's Best Pod Vapes of 2023. Similarly, the XROS series' new product, the XROS 3 NANO, has captured the market's attention, winning Vaping360's Best Pod Vape and Ecigclick's Best Vapes for Beginners 2023.

These achievements highlight VAPORESSO's commitment to providing exceptional user experiences and its relentless pursuit of innovation and improvement. By consistently introducing cutting-edge products, the brand solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the vaping industry and reaffirms its dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable, and stylish vaping solutions to customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have received so many awards and recognitions during the first half of 2023," said Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO. "As we look forward to the second half of 2023, we will continue our growth and innovation, cementing VAPORESSO's position as the industry leader in vaping, and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the vaping industry and providing our customers with the best possible experience."

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095065/APV.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/4074202/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-celebrates-a-stellar-first-half-of-2023-with-multiple-award-wins-and-industry-recognitions-301844468.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro leading vaping brand griffe brand commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza