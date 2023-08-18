Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Cina, Evergrande in bancarotta, presentata istanza di fallimento in Usa

08:34 Meteo oggi e domani, si prepara l’Heat Storm di Nerone: weekend con 38-40°C

08:20 Napoli, ragazzo di 27 anni trovato morto in giardino

08:04 Calabria, cane vigili fuoco salva bimbi su canoa

07:56 Incendi Hawaii, polemica sulle sirene: si dimette capo emergenze Maui

07:23 Guerra Ucraina, Russia abbatte un altro drone su Mosca

00:13 Serie B 2023-2024, oggi Bari-Palermo: formazioni, orario e tv

00:10 Oggi 18 agosto, il santo del giorno: Elena

00:10 Ucraina-Russia, Ankara avverte Mosca: no escalation nel Mar Nero

22:32 Russia, cittadino americano arrestato per spionaggio a Mosca

21:26 Usa, inviò lettera avvelenata a Trump: condannata a 22 anni di carcere

20:58 Calciomercato Inter, offerta per Pavard: ultime news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Kicks Off 8th Anniversary Celebrations, Marks Milestone of Innovation and Dreams Pursuing

17 agosto 2023 | 20.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a series of exciting online events and giveaways. Themed "Innovating Brilliance, Forging Dreams Beyond," the event is a token of appreciation for the loyal customers that have been part of the brand's journey.

The 8th Anniversary celebration unfolds with two key events on the official website on August 18, and runs through September 18. Firstly, "Global Dream Encounter," an interactive event that offers an insight into how VAPORESSO is making a positive impact on its community through innovation and dreams. Young representatives from diverse fields have come forward to share their stories with VAPORESSO, offering their unique perspectives on innovation and dream pursing.

The second event, "Wishful Skies Draw," embodies the pursuit of beautiful aspirations. In the spirit of VAPORESSO's 8th anniversary, customers are invited to join the unique paper plane journey. After submitting their wishes through the game, users will be randomly assigned a paper airplane as the draw result, with each paper airplane representing different prizes. Users will immediately receive a notification of the winning result.

The initiative aims to gather the dreams of valued consumers and inspire them with the brand's future aspirations. The game administrator will update the wish map daily, showcasing the wish situations across all continents. The event's prizes include a MacBook Air, six pairs of AirPods, forty Summeresso Kits.

Alongside the website-based activities, VAPORESSO is also running e-commerce promotions and social media giveaways, with a special focus on the pre-sale of the new product, LUXE X PRO. The promotion includes a tier-based discount system ranging from 15% to 25% based on the order amount, double membership points for purchasing LUXE X PRO, and a chance to win the new LUXE X PRO through giveaways on social media platforms.

For more information about VAPORESSO's 8th anniversary celebrations, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/ .

About VAPORESSO

Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and enhancing the quality of life for its users. Through continuous innovation, stringent quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO produces products that cater to all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188160/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/4225836/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-kicks-off-8th-anniversary-celebrations-marks-milestone-of-innovation-and-dreams-pursuing-301903462.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro leading brand is a token been been part
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, le città più costose per gli studenti
News to go
Thyssen, in carcere il manager Hesphenhann. Boccuzzi: "Non è vendetta"
News to go
Torino, violento nubifragio
News to go
Bonus mamme disoccupate 2023, come richiederlo
News to go
Carburanti, Gdf intensifica controlli sui prezzi
News to go
Pakistan, cinque chiese date alle fiamme dopo accuse blasfemia
News to go
Conti pubblici, Bankitalia: a giugno debito +27,8 miliardi
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Uccisi oltre 256mila soldati russi"
News to go
Usa, Casa Bianca: Biden il 21 agosto in visita zone incendi Hawaii
News to go
Caldo, a luglio +9% mortalità al Centro-Sud
News to go
Migranti, Coldiretti: "Via libera a 40mila stagionali"
News to go
Madonna compie 65 anni, annunciate nuove date del Celebration Tour
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza