Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

09:44 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Oggi Darmanin a Roma: vedrà Piantedosi

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

08:02 Taiwan, Taipei: "Oltre 100 caccia cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:44 Incidente a Roma, 13enne investito e ucciso da auto: si costituisce responsabile

07:31 Ucraina, abbattuti droni Kiev puntati su Crimea. Raid Russia nella notte

06:54 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, scossa 4.9 sentita a Firenze

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Lands at InterTabac 2023 to Showcase Latest Offerings

16 settembre 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, the leading brand in the vaping industry, has brought its latest innovations to InterTabac, the world's largest trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories. From September 14 – 16, new offerings from VAPORESSO's ARMOUR, LUXE, and XROS series are highlighted at booth B12, showcasing a plethora of new features at the forefront of vaping technology that enables users to savor the best taste in every puff.

Taking center stage are VAPORESSO ARMOUR Max and ARMOUR S – the latest dual and single vape kits that feature thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material and COREX heating technology to offer unparalleled rigidity and flavor enjoyment. From tank to mod, the two products are enveloped with a stretch-and-drop-resistant enclosure to ensure greater durability, coupled with VAPORESSO's innovative iTank 2 and the GTi coil platform providing unmatched flavor accuracy and a 50% longer coil lifespan.

Craft from the ground up the deliver a more enjoyable yet simplified experience for Direct-to-Lung (DTL) vapers, both ARMOUR Max and S boast a more compact form factor but offer longer vaping time. A minimalist and robust push-to-open battery cover takes convenience to a new level, streamlining the battery-swapping and charging experience while offering another layer of protection. At its core, the ARMOUR is driven by the AXON chipset, offering a wide array of modes for a professional vaping experience. A TFT screen paired with a user-friendly interface ensures clarity and ease of use, making it accessible to both experienced and new vapers alike.

Alongside the ARMOUR lineup, VAPORESSO also spotlighted two new members to its LUXE Q family, LUXE Q2 and Q2 SE. Sporting a sleek design featuring a leather finish that offers a sweat-free, smudge-free gripping experience, both products are powered by VAPORESSO's COREX heating technology and AXON chipset, with adjointable airflow allowing users to self-tailor the devices to their style and needs. Meanwhile, compatibility with LUXE Q pods gives full options to vapers who prefer nic salt and freebase e-liquids.

Showcasing an innovative and engaging display setting, VAPORESSO's booth has been a bustling hub of activity, drawing a steady stream of visitors over the course of the three-day event. The excitement and interest surrounding the booth were evident, with a significant number of attendees expressing a keen interest in the brand's latest product offerings.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212003/IMAGE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/4276689/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-lands-at-intertabac-2023-to-showcase-latest-offerings-301929229.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza VAPORESSO Lands at at features at best taste
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza