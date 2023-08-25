Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:35 Calciomercato Roma, Gasperini: "Non blocco cessione Zapata"

14:24 Calciomercato Roma, Mourinho: "Lukaku? In arrivo un attaccante"

14:18 "I poveri mangiano meglio", cosa dicono Lopalco, Bassetti e Minelli

13:59 Antetokounmpo spaventa i Bucks: "Non prolungo contratto ora"

13:34 Calciomercato 2023: acquisti, cessioni e trattative di tutte le squadre di Serie A

13:16 Rubiales non si dimette: "Bacio a Hermoso come a mia figlia"

13:08 Morte Prigozhin, Russia smentisce ruolo Cremlino: "Menzogna assoluta"

12:23 L'omaggio di Ligabue a Totti e a Roma, un corteggiamento "senza tempo"

12:18 Mondiali basket 2023, Italia-Angola 81-67: esordio azzurro senza brillare

11:57 Trump, la foto segnaletica è già un gadget: stampata su tazze e magliette

11:57 Roma, Lukaku più vicino: contatti con Chelsea, ultime news

11:49 Mattarella: "Costituzione nasce per espellere l'odio. Rispetto per le diversità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vechain and SingularityNet Combine Blockchain + AI To Drive Sustainability and Build Advanced Enterprise-Grade Tools

25 agosto 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN MARINO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vechain and SingularityNET, industry leaders in blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) respectively, are thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration. This partnering of technical giants unites powerful emerging technologies with the potential to radically change how the global economy operates, offering powerful enterprise-grade tools to tackle challenges in the field of sustainability and traditional businesses.

In particular, the alliance holds great promise for vechain's ambitions with Boston Consulting Group, partners, collaborating on building 'ecosystems' wherein individuals and businesses are incentivised to act sustainably. SingularityNet's AI capabilities offer immense potential to enhance and improve these ecosystems, utilising AI technology to pore over data, and improve their efficacy.

Vechain and SingularityNET intend to launch joint research initiatives to fortify the efficacy of each respective platform and ingrain the pair at the heart of future digital development. The combination of these technologies can equip businesses with intelligent tools, signalling the onset of a new phase in the era of digitisation.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, the visionary CEO of SingularityNET, expressed his excitement for the massive potential of this partnership: 

"The last few years have taught the world that when the right AI algorithms meet the right data on sufficient processing power, magic can happen.

What's even better is when the algorithms, data and processing are decentralized in deployment, ownership and control — which is exactly the sort of magic that's going to happen putting the SingularityNET ecosystem's AI algorithms together with vechain's deep and diverse enterprise data, on the joint, secure distributed processing power of the two networks.

This combined power will be applicable to sustainability as one of our initial focus areas, but in the end extends across essentially all vertical markets. It's hard to overestimate the potential here."

Vechain's CTO Antonio Senatore commented:

"We're excited to be collaborating with leading Web3 AI platform, SingularityNET, combining our rich streams of enterprise data with SingularityNET's powerful and versatile platform." 

"Blockchain and AI offer game-changing capabilities for industries and enterprises and are opening new avenues of operation. We look forward to working closely with the SingularityNET team to build out new services and continue to advance the fore of possibility in web3 and sustainability."

Vechain and SingularityNET are enabling a new, more interconnected and automated world, driving new capabilities in the fields of industry and in particular, for action around sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194446/Vechain_and_SingularityNET.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vechain-and-singularitynet-combine-blockchain--ai-to-drive-sustainability-and-build-advanced-enterprise-grade-tools-301910127.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltroAltro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza SingularityNet combine Blockchain drive Sustainability tackle Sustainability
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a raffica a Lampedusa
News to go
Verona, traffico di cuccioli all'aeroporto: 10 denunce
News to go
Mattarella: "Costituzione nasce su amicizia per espellere odio"
News to go
Controesodo, fine settimana da bollino rosso
News to go
Trump si è costituito ad Atalanta: arresto, poi rilascio su cauzione
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, stop per altre 32mila persone
News to go
Londra, Gorilla e tigri sulla bilancia: pesati oltre 14mila animali allo zoo
News to go
Addio caldo, arrivano piogge e temporali: ecco quando
News to go
Caldo, Coldiretti: "Cambiamenti climatici sconvolgono le campagne"
News to go
Greenpeace: "Entro il 2060 fino all'80% dei ghiacciai alpini rischia di scomparire"
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni
News to go
Ocse: "Rischio alimentare inflazione aumentando salari minimi limitato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza