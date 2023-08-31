Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 13:03
comunicato stampa

Veeva Clinical Database Crosses 200 Study Milestone, Cuts Time to Aggregate and Clean Study Data by 30-50%

31 agosto 2023 | 13.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Next-generation clinical data application harmonizes data for efficiency and speed

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Clinical Database (CDB) enables innovative ways of managing clinical trial data, saving customers 30 to 50% of the time required to aggregate, clean, and transform data. Since Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced its launch, Veeva CDB has cleaned more than 200,000 subjects to quickly provide quality data across more than 200 studies.

"By launching Veeva CDB and building processes around it, we're laying a foundation for clinical data transformation," said Jerry Yarem, vice president, data management, Fortrea. "This is a significant advancement that can bring together all of our data sources and deliver clean data faster than ever so study teams can make data-driven decisions with confidence."

Veeva CDB automates processes for a new way of cleaning data that increases productivity and efficiency. Using Veeva CDB Auto Checks, customers can automatically identify discrepancies upon data ingestion and create queries or close them when issues are corrected. The application also automates change detection so data managers can focus efforts on new or updated data, saving time and lowering costs.

"Veeva CDB makes collaboration with study partners and data providers easy, simplifying data transfer and configuration," said Tonya Arthur, head of data management, Acelyrin. "Pairing Veeva's clinical data management platform and our CRO partner's expertise will improve our trial processes and provide the visibility to make informed decisions that can positively impact trial outcomes."

Sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) use Veeva CDB to ingest and clean clinical data from a variety of system sources, including EDC systems such as Veeva Vault EDC and Medidata Rave™, ePRO, and lab data. This allows sponsors to standardize and optimize processes for effective data management across systems. In addition, the Veeva CDB Data Provider Program enables qualified partners with resources to gain operational efficiencies when delivering data for Veeva CDB customers.

"Data transfers to and from Veeva enable an integrated service offering that streamlines data delivery for our joint customers using Veeva CDB and Clinical Ink's comprehensive suite of eCOA, direct data capture, patient engagement, and digital biomarker technologies," said Son Ly, vice president, data services, Clinical Ink.

"As clinical data sources continue to grow and trial complexity increases, data managers need agile technologies to streamline the path toward clean data and insights," said Pavel Burmenko, general manager, Veeva CDB. "With more than 30 data providers supplying study data, Veeva CDB is gaining momentum, advancing clinical data management for seamless information exchange and faster access to high-quality data."

Veeva CDB is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Data Management Suite, a modern cloud application suite combining EDC, coding, data cleaning, reporting, randomization, and trial supply management.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva CDB, visit: veeva.com/VeevaCDBFor more on Veeva CDB Data Provider Program, visit: veeva.com/CDBdataprovider Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/4247738/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-clinical-database-crosses-200-study-milestone-cuts-time-to-aggregate-and-clean-study-data-by-30-50-301914484.html

ICT Altro ICT Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza
