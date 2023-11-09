Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Veeva Pulse Shows Doctors Opening Up Two-Way Communications Doubles Digital Engagement

09 novembre 2023 | 15.32
LETTURA: 4 minuti

HCPs initiate 30% of conversations when field teams provide compliant chat as a channel

New channel puts reps closer to the moment of need with doctors and their patients

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today published its latest analysis from the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, showing the impact of two-way, digital communication channels on field engagement. Findings reveal that access to compliant chat expands the engagement channel mix, more than doubling digital touchpoints with healthcare professionals (HCPs) while maintaining or increasing in-person meetings.

In fact, HCPs start 30% of conversations with field teams when using compliant chat. Often sent in the moment of need, compliant chats gain a rapid response from field teams in less than five minutes. This two-way communication delivers on HCP requests in real time, creating the foundation for a service-focused engagement model that improves access and efficiency. 

"To communicate effectively across digital channels, you need to focus on responsiveness, adding value with the ability to give customers what they need, exactly when they need it," says Dave Yates, global product director, GSK. "Having the insights and two-way communication capabilities to meet, connect, and share has given us a foundation for thinking about digital engagement on a whole new level."

Veeva Pulse shows that two-way communication channels increase the quality of HCP interactions:

"Real-time digital touchpoints between meetings are creating a more effective relationship between HCPs and field teams," said Aaron Bean, vice president of Veeva commercial business consulting, Europe. "Channels like compliant chat empower HCPs to reach out when they need it, creating meaningful relationships that lead to more efficient paths to treatment."

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends ReportAnalyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and Veeva data products to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

Additional InformationTo download a copy of the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, visit: veeva.com/eu/FieldTrends Learn more about Veeva Business Consulting: veeva.com/eu/BusinessConsultingConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:  

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com    

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272061/Veeva_Engagement.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272062/Veeva_Chat.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-pulse-shows-doctors-opening-up-two-way-communications-doubles-digital-engagement-301982766.html

