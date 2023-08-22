Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Agosto 2023
13:08
Veeva Vault LIMS to Support Civica Rx Quality Control

22 agosto 2023 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Nonprofit generic drug manufacturer building foundation for end-to-end quality management

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Civica Rx (Civica) has adopted Veeva Vault LIMS to optimize quality control. Vault LIMS builds on Civica's success with Veeva Vault QMS, Veeva Vault QualityDocs, and Veeva Vault Training and establishes a foundation for unified lab and quality processes to support a new manufacturing facility.

"We guarantee generic drug volumes for our partner hospitals and health systems, so having a cloud LIMS solution is a top priority," said Jay Benson, chief manufacturing and supply chain officer at Civica. "Veeva Vault LIMS will simplify our internal manufacturing and testing while driving right first time, lead time adherence, and visibility across the value chain."

Civica will improve productivity and speed with a unified quality ecosystem. Within Vault LIMS, lab professionals will be able to reference relevant methods and specifications stored in Vault QualityDocs and surface relevant quality events from Vault QMS during final QC review. The unification ensures up-to-date information and improves transparency.

"Veeva Vault LIMS will help Civica create an advanced quality control lab with a simple and efficient user experience," said Jason Boyd, senior director, Veeva Vault LIMS. "We're excited to partner with Civica to help them gain agility in delivering affordable generic medicines to patients."

To learn how Vault LIMS optimizes the quality control lab, visit veeva.com/eu/LIMS.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

925-226-8821

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-vault-lims-to-support-civica-rx-quality-control-301906293.html

