Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:50 Poste, Del Fante: "Forte crescita trimestre, solidità performance in tutti i settori"

15:41 Ultima Generazione blocca il traffico sull'autostrada A1

15:35 Poste, in II trimestre ricavi in crescita a 3 mld, +8,3% su anno

15:16 Fmi rivede al rialzo le stime di crescita dell'Italia all'1,1%

15:04 Cina, mistero Qin Gang: 'rimosso' ministro degli Esteri sparito da un mese

14:31 Mondiali nuoto 2023, Ceccon manca il bis: argento nei 100 dorso per un soffio

14:28 Barletta, madre e figlia trovate morte in casa: non esclusa alcuna ipotesi

14:20 Altroconsumo: pasta sale a 1,6 euro/Kg (+6% su anno), giù caffè e latte

14:12 Salario minimo, la lista delle obiezioni (e delle relative risposte)

14:11 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, confermati i 6 film italiani in concorso

13:44 Caldo record e lavoro, governo pronto a varare norme per edilizia e agricoltura

13:43 Michelle Hunziker mostra il terrazzo distrutto da temporale: "Mai vista cosa così"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vendavo Announces Gina Bates as New Chief Revenue Officer

25 luglio 2023 | 15.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DENVER, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions, today announced Gina Bates has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

As leader of new sales and customer expansion, consulting, sales enablement and partnerships, Bates joins the Vendavo executive leadership team to further fuel the company's global sales engine, accelerate growth, and deliver ongoing customer and partner value.

Bates is a passionate sales leader and team builder with a long history of leading teams that specialize in driving noteworthy business outcomes. Her more than 25 years of experience includes demonstrated success at SAP, Coupa, Anaplan, and Mulesoft.

"Gina is an engaging relationship builder, both with customers and internal teams," said Bruno Slosse, CEO at Vendavo. "We are excited to welcome her expertise and energy to our sales and customer care initiatives."

"The current economic landscape makes now a perfect time for manufacturers and distributors to zero in on profitability boosters and efficiency savers," said Bates. "For this reason, I'm very excited to be joining Vendavo, a respected leader in this important space."  

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world's most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861298/Vendavo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vendavo-announces-gina-bates-as-new-chief-revenue-officer-301884718.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro as Chief Revenue Officer global market leader market leader leader di mercato
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo al Nord, tempesta nella notte a Milano
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, notte di paura nel palermitano
News to go
Santanchè, domani in Senato mozione di sfiducia
News to go
Scuola, esami di riparazione entro l'8 settembre
News to go
Famiglia, lo studio: condizione economica peggiorata per il 40%
News to go
Caserta, domiciliari per direttrice ufficio postale
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
News to go
Rodi devastata dagli incendi, grave situazione a Corfù
News to go
Fao, 43 milioni di persone rischiano di morire di fame
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza