Vention Opens its Cloud Platform to Python Programmers

MONTREAL, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), is proud to unveil its latest automation technology breakthrough with the enhanced code-free and Python programming environment within MachineLogic.

This continuum of programming options offered within MachineLogic, from code-free automation for emerging automation practitioners to Python programming for automation experts, empowers all programmers to automate through a streamlined process. Our enhanced code-free programming environment lowers the barrier to automation through improved navigability and editing of your application. Our native Python integration allows programmers to automate their systems within the integrated MAP environment for a seamless transition from design to automation. The integration also eliminates the need for separate environments and ensures a smooth and efficient deployment experience.

"The code-free and Python programming environment within MachineLogic is a breakthrough in automation technology, making industrial automation accessible to all manufacturers," said Etienne Lacroix, CEO of Vention. "Experienced or beginner programmers can effortlessly program their automated equipment within MachineLogic with their preferred language."

MachineLogic's newly enhanced programming environment will be showcased for the first time at Automatica, the premier international trade fair for automation and robotics, held in Munich from June 27 to June 30, 2023.

Vention unveils the latest breakthrough in automation programming with native integration of Python functionalities within MachineLogic. Python programmers can effortlessly code, simulate, and deploy automation equipment from their web browsers to the factory floor. This powerful tool allows users to write code, simulate programs in-browser, and seamlessly deploy to machines without tedious import statements and initialization steps.

Key features:

"We are excited to introduce native Python integration in MachineLogic, enabling Python programmers to take automation programming to new heights," said Simon Metivier, Product Manager at Vention. "By leveraging the familiarity and versatility of Python, users can now program their machines easily and efficiently, regardless of their experience level.

Vention's new addition lowers the barrier to automation by providing an intuitive code-free environment for programming, simulating, and deploying applications from your web browser to the factory floor. This new release has an enhanced user interface designed to streamline the automation programming process. Now, all manufacturers can easily and confidently program their machines without the need for complex coding or reliance on robot and PLC programming handbooks.

Key features:

"We are thrilled to introduce this new feature to the automation industry," said Francois Giguere, VP of Automation at Vention. "This cutting-edge tool empowers individuals and businesses to embrace automation without being limited by technical expertise. By eliminating the coding barrier, we are unlocking a new level of accessibility and efficiency in automation programming."

About VentionVention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 360 employees serve 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company has been awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022 only, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

For more information, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

