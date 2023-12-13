Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:26 Al Bano: "Sanremo 2024? Sarebbe stato l'ultimo, ma Amadeus non ha accettato i miei brani"

16:23 Leonardo Lotto, studente paralizzato dopo tuffo: "Mio discorso in Uk virale? Stupito e felice"

16:16 La solidarietà corre online, Milano si conferma la città più generosa

16:03 Nucleare, ecco le 51 aree idonee per il deposito dei rifiuti radioattivi

15:59 Malattie rare, da catena dolci e salati Ods 113mila euro ai centri clinici Nemo

15:52 Ferrovia T2 Malpensa-Sempione sarà attiva da dicembre 2025

15:27 Netflix svela per la prima volta i dati, ecco quali sono i contenuti più visti al mondo

15:25 Contatti Meloni-Draghi dopo 'incidente' alla Camera

15:23 Milano, l'ereditiera Fiorenza Rancilio trovata morta in casa con ferita alla testa

15:10 Vaticano apre a conservazione ceneri, il canonista: "Norma va incontro agli affetti"

15:02 E' morto Antonio Juliano, portò Maradona al Napoli

14:59 Gaza, Israele: "Avanti con o senza sostegno internazionale". 10 soldati morti in imboscata

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Veranex Acquires Leading Preclinical Services Provider T3 Labs

13 dicembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The state-of-the-art preclinical laboratory solidifies Veranex's commitment to expanding its existing preclinical footprint and deepening its therapeutic expertise.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veranex, provider of the first purpose-built, global service platform for the medtech industry, today announced that it has acquired T3 Labs, a highly reputable preclinical laboratory located in Atlanta, Georgia. This acquisition solidifies Veranex's commitment to expanding its preclinical footprint in North America, deepening its therapeutic expertise, and providing clients with enhanced flexibility.

"The addition of T3 Labs to the Veranex family allows us to further realize our mission of unifying the entire medtech development process, from concept to commercialization," said Pat Donnelly, CEO of Veranex. "The growth of the preclinical market, increasing regulatory requirements, and the need for efficient collaboration between clients and their product development partners make T3 Labs a strategic fit for Veranex and an incredible asset for our clients."

T3 Labs is a leader in preclinical evaluation services in the United States and boasts a 33,000-square-foot facility with innovative equipment, training facilities, and state-of-the-art operating rooms dedicated to research in 12 therapeutic areas. As an anchor in Science Square, a growing life sciences hub in Atlanta, Georgia, T3 Labs shares strategic community relationships with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Emory University, Georgia Tech, and others. The staff at T3 Labs brings deep preclinical medical device expertise, having contributed to the clearance of more than 60 products by the FDA over the past ten years. T3 Labs complements Veranex PCS France, which boasts a 25-year history of providing world-class preclinical services. T3 Labs and Veranex PCS France provide customers with world-class, turn-key, comprehensive preclinical service offerings.

T3 Labs is led by Sherry Farrugia, an entrepreneur and executive leader with over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and medical device industry, and Jeff White, DVM, a biomedical operations executive with extensive experience in medtech innovation operations.

"Joining the Veranex family enables T3 Labs to better serve the greater medtech and Science Square community," said Sherry Farrugia. "By combining our expertise and offerings with Veranex's existing preclinical services, we are excited about the impact we can make for our clients and the healthcare industry at large."

Dr. Jeff White adds, "Veranex holds very high standards for the services it provides to its clients, a value that the company and T3 Labs have in common. Together, T3 Labs and Veranex can deliver more integrated, valuable, customized services to the medtech community. We look forward to our future contributions."

To learn more about Veranex and its revolutionary approach to end-to-end service offerings for medical technology, visit https://veranex.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Veranex

Veranex is the provider of the first purpose-built, global service platform for the medtech industry. From concept to commercialization, Veranex enables companies of all sizes to benefit from accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, mitigation of development risks, and market viability assessment. The company's holistic approach ensures that all key functional areas are addressed with the highest level of expertise and attention to detail. This makes Veranex a trusted partner to help companies quickly and efficiently deliver innovative products while ensuring the highest level of quality and compliance. Most recently, T3 Labs joined Veranex's growing preclinical presence as its Paris facility celebrated 25 years of advancing medical innovation. Veranex is backed by Summit Partners, Accelmed, and Lauxera. For more information, visit Veranex.com and follow Veranex on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299653/Veranex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veranex-acquires-leading-preclinical-services-provider-t3-labs-302013715.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza preclinical footprint commitment footprint deepening its therapeutic expertise
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 15 dicembre, ordinanza di Salvini: sarà di 4 ore
News to go
Oggi si festeggia Santa Lucia
News to go
Cop28 a Dubai, accordo storico sulle fonti fossili
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Dimissioni? Sarà il Signore a dire basta"
News to go
Mutui, 200 mila famiglie hanno saltato rate
News to go
Usa, continua battaglia legale Kate Cox per poter abortire
News to go
Bronzi di Riace, un francobollo dedicato per i 50 anni dalla scoperta
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Prorogata carta Dedicata a te"
News to go
Vaticano: "Ok conservazione parte ceneri in luogo significativo per il defunto"
News to go
Mattarella: "Agricoltura centrale per la crescita"
News to go
Champions League, Inter e Napoli in campo per vincere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza