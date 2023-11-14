Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:46 Ristorazione, Zoia (Cncc): "Presentiamo strumento che invoglia a migliorarsi"

16:41 Imprese, Sangalli (Confcommercio): "Aigrim leva che proietta al futuro"

16:40 Ristorazione, ecco i dati del primo Osservatorio italiano su ristorazione e centri commerciali

16:39 Trasporti, Rixi: "Finanziare stabilmente ferrobonus e marebonus"

16:37 Porti, Carlone: "Velocizzare processi per far stare navi il meno possibile"

16:36 Siletti (Adecco): "Giovani e formazione, ricetta per capitale umano di cui mercato necessita"

16:36 Fiorello, sorpresa per Pierluigi Diaco e il programma BellaMa'

16:35 Ristorazione, Baroni (McDonald's Italia): "Persone sono leva del nostro business"

16:34 Porti, Giampieri (Assoporti): "Ets è una follia e crea concorrenza sleale"

16:33 Porti Deiana: "Mettiamo a terra tutte le risorse del Pnrr"

16:33 Porti, Annunziata: "Impegnati a realizzare Pnrr in tempi giusti"

16:27 Sostenibilità, architetto Boeri: "Italia connette Paese attraverso capitale naturale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vertex Protocol to launch $VRTX Token and hold Bootstrapping Liquidity Auction (LBA)

14 novembre 2023 | 16.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Protocol, one of the fastest-growing DeFi exchanges, announced today that it will be launching the $VRTX Token and holding a Bootstrapping Liquidity Auction (LBA).

The purpose of the LBA is to enable gradual price discovery and also to set a fair market price for the $VRTX Token. The LBA will start on 13 November and last until 20 November until the $VRTX Token is launched, and users will be able to participate by either supplying $VRTX trading rewards and/or USDC.e to the auction up until day five (17 November).

"The Vertex LBA is an opportunity to establish a fair market price for $VRTX and base of initial liquidity, while rewarding early Vertex users for their contributions to the protocol," said co-founder Darius Tabatabai. "We want the market to set the price for $VRTX, rather than us arbitrarily setting one, and we believe this will create more opportunity and access for all users rather than a select few."

Vertex is using the LBA as a fair token genesis mechanism meant to seed initial liquidity while promoting fairness, less volatility, and avoidance of launching with a set price that may or may not reflect the actual market price for the token. The auction will consist of two pools, one comprised of USDC.e, and another with $VRTX. Both liquidity pools are single-sided, and only accept the designated token meant for that pool.

The Vertex LBA will consist of three stages:

Anyone can participate in the auction, but only certain users are able to contribute to the $VRTX liquidity pool. Tokens are also subject to post-LBA lockups, in certain situations. To learn more about how each stage will progress, and how to participate, please visit the Vertex Protocol blog, where everything is explained in far greater detail.

"The core Vertex product was our primary focus for the first 7 months of the DEX being live on Arbitrum mainnet " said co-founder Alwin Peng. "We believe that we've created among the most inclusive incentive programs for users to buy, hold, and stake our token, and we're excited to bring it to market."

Post-LBA, both liquidity pools will merge into one pool, the $VRTX-USDC.e Pool, which will provide base liquidity for the $VRTX Token. Participants in the LBA will then be able to claim trading rewards earned pre-LBA, provide liquidity, swap and trade their $VRTX Tokens, or stake them to earn the benefits of providing further liquidity to the $VRTX Token.

$VRTX is the native token for Vertex Protocol, and is meant to reward loyal Vertex users with various benefits. To learn more about $VRTX, please visit the Vertex Protocol blog.

About Vertex

Vertex Protocol was established by a team of traders and engineers with a track record of business building in both TradFi and DeFi markets. They saw the latent market need for users to interact with DeFi in a more flexible way and decided to leverage the growing ecosystem on the Arbirtrum blockchain to bring a trading protocol to market. Today, they are excited to be at the forefront of smart contract and market innovation for Arbitrum and to help partner with some of the most exciting names in crypto to build a DeFi protocol that works for all users.

Vertex Protocol is on a mission to create the fairest exchange in crypto, and is currently one of fastest growing DeFi exchanges in operation.

To learn more, please visit www.vertexprotocol.com and/or go to the following:

Discord community: https://discord.gg/xRdut3NyG3Twitter: https://twitter.com/vertex_protocolPublic docs: https://vertex-protocol.gitbook.io/vertex-protocol/getting-started/vertex-overview

Media contactRyan GormanPrincipal, Gorman Strategiesryan@gormanstrategies.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vertex-protocol-to-launch-vrtx-token-and-hold-bootstrapping-liquidity-auction-lba-301987711.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
it will holding a Bootstrapping Liquidity Auction Logical Block Address LBA
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas nelle mense scolastiche, irregolare 1 su 4
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche al 75% fino al 2025
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza