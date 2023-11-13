Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:36
VisIC Technologies Revolutionizes Automotive Power Electronics with V22TG D3GAN in Advanced Top Side Cooled Isolated Package

13 novembre 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisIC Technologies Ltd, a global leader in advanced GaN power electronics solutions, is excited to introduce the highly anticipated V22TG D3GAN power package. This revolutionary power package, housed in an advanced gull wing leaded top side cooled isolated package, sets new standards for performance, reliability, and versatility in the automotive industry.

Designed with the future of electric vehicles in mind, the V22TG D3GAN brings together an array of cutting-edge features to deliver exceptional power density and efficiency. This compact power package with a small footprint of 19.7x13.6mm (including leads), provides automotive manufacturers with flexibility in system design and integration. Targeted for automotive AEC-Q101 standard, it can be used as well in the highly reliable field of server power supplies, data centers, solar inverters, and a wide range of industrial applications.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. Advanced Leaded Top-Side Cooled Isolated Package: The V22TG D3GAN is encased in an innovative leaded top-side cooled isolated package. This design promotes excellent thermal management, ensuring optimal performance and reliability in demanding automotive environments. Moreover, the isolated package enhanced the ease of assembly due to no additional isolation needed.

2. Automotive and High Voltage Capability: The V22TG D3GAN is rigorously tested targeting to meet automotive industry standards, making it suitable for a wide range of automotive applications, like OBC, Fuel Cell, and hybrid electric vehicles. With a voltage capability of 650V, this SMD power package can handle high-voltage requirements with effortless efficiency.

3. High Power Density and Low On-Resistance: Offering a low on-resistance of 22mΩ, the V22TG D3GAN delivers outstanding power density, empowering automotive manufacturers to create more compact and lightweight systems without compromising performance. This exceptional power density ensures maximum efficiency and reduced energy losses.

4. Versatile and Easy to Implement: The V22TG D3GAN is designed to support various system configurations, including paralleling of devices, full-bridge, half-bridge topologies, and power factor correction (PFC) circuits. This flexibility allows for seamless integration into a wide array of power electronics applications.

Availability and Sample Shipment:

VisIC Technologies is pleased to announce that samples of the V22TG D3GAN will be available in the first quarter of 2024. This early availability allows manufacturers to assess and experience the performance and benefits of the package firsthand, aiding in the rapid development of the next generation of systems.

"We are thrilled to introduce the V22TG D3GAN power package, which represents a significant breakthrough in automotive power electronics," said Dr. Tamara Baksht, CEO and Co-Founder of VisIC Technologies Ltd. "This advanced power package not only offers exceptional performance and reliability but also provides the versatility and ease of implementation required for emerging automotive and industrial applications. We are confident that the V22TG D3GAN will empower manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles."

About VisIC Technologies Ltd:

VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN electronics for EV applications, focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable products are based on deep technological knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience. VisIC Technologies is committed to providing a step function improvement in size and cost of energy conversion systems and is dedicated to high-quality customer support at all development phases. VisIC offers high-power transistor products based upon compound semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) material, aiming to provide products for cost-effective and high-performance automotive inverter systems.

Press contact

Ortal ZanzuriCFOVisIC Technologies Ltd.zanzuri.ortal@visic-tech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271558/VisIC_Technologies.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visic-technologies-revolutionizes-automotive-power-electronics-with-v22tg-d3gan-in-advanced-top-side-cooled-isolated-package-301985976.html

