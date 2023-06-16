Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

VivaTech: The Île-de-France Region confirms its goal to be the first Smart Region in Europe

16 giugno 2023 | 14.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of VivaTech, Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region, announced several measures to confirm its status as Europe's first Smart Region.

New measures to support the innovation in the Île-de-France Region ecosystem:

www.iledefrance.fr

The Île-de-France Region is an innovation leader in France and the European Union thanks to one of the world's most efficient ecosystems: Europe's leading economic region, the largest hub of startups in the European Union with 8,000 of them representing 40% of French startups, 80% of funds raised and almost all unicorns valued at more than 1 billion euros.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102818/Region_Ile_de_France_Logo.jpg

Press contact

Eléonore Flaceliere — eleonore.flaceliere@iledefrance.fr 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivatech-the-ile-de-france-region-confirms-its-goal-to-be-the-first-smart-region-in-europe-301853040.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
