Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:58 Il sangue di Giulia sull'asfalto, ecco perché pubblichiamo questa foto

14:46 Israele-Hamas, verso accordo per ostaggi con formula '1 a 3'

14:41 Grande Fratello, Ciro Petrone lascia la Casa: cosa è successo

14:31 Madonna in concerto a Milano con 'The Celebration Tour'

14:30 Ucraina-Russia, il piano di Zelensky: "Putin nel mirino"

14:14 Tumore alla prostata, IA per evitare biopsie inutili e migliorare la diagnosi

14:07 Roma, sfonda vetro tram 8 con un calcio: ferita da schegge una 19enne

14:03 Amadori: "Aggressività non solo da uomini ma anche da donne"

13:47 Israele, zio del 12enne ostaggio: "Rilascio Yagil? Scottati da troppi annunci, aspettiamo certezza"

13:38 "Giulia Cecchettin non sia dimenticata", il minuto di silenzio al liceo Newton di Roma - Video

13:34 Maltempo estremo sull'Italia con vento, nubifragi e neve: dove e quando colpirà

13:32 Malagò: "Sinner spot per sport italiano. Coppa Davis? Lecito sognare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Walmart to Revolutionize Sourcing through Cutting-Edge Initiative with Next-Gen Tech Innovator, Bamboo Rose

21 novembre 2023 | 14.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bamboo Rose announced a joint project with retail giant, Walmart, to develop and implement a state-of-the-art enterprise sourcing platform (ESP) revolutionizing the way the company does business with tens of thousands of suppliers around the world. The cutting-edge technology will bring together disparate systems, improving efficiencies and helping the company stay true to its mission of everyday low cost.

Through the new ESP, Walmart Sourcing associates around the globe will more easily collaborate with buyers, product development teams and suppliers improving the way the company procures and imports goods for resale. The single sourcing platform creates greater visibility across teams enabling Walmart associates to make more informed purchasing decisions on volume and cost, improving access of goods to other markets and potentially reducing waste in categories such as perishable goods and other sensitive product lines.

The implementation of the ESP solution will streamline the supply chain, eliminating waste in categories such as perishable goods and opening doors for products to be sold in connected markets. Additionally, the implementation will be impactful across all markets and business units in Walmart and Sam's Club.

"At Walmart, we're constantly looking for ways to improve our business so we can help our customers save money and live better. I'm thrilled to be able to work with Bamboo Rose to develop a brand-new ecosystem connecting our global teams with a single platform, empowering us to go beyond simply streamlining information. With this technology, we'll be able to engage with suppliers across multiple growth stages, expand global offerings and make more efficient decisions," said Daniel Berg, Vice President of Product Global Sourcing at Walmart.

"We believe retailers succeed when they collaborate internally and across supplier networks to provide openness and opportunities for collective growth. At Bamboo Rose, we deeply understand the challenges faced by our customers and we craft solutions that drive positive business outcomes for global retailers. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value," said Mike Mattei, Chief Revenue Officer at Bamboo Rose.

Walmart's new global multicategory sourcing approach supports EDLC for customers. The initiative is a win no matter how you look at it; advancing technology, supporting the supplier network, and saving money for families around the world. With a focus on innovation and customers, Walmart is poised to transform the retail industry once again.

About WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart/

About Bamboo RoseBamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Visit bamboorose.com/ or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280887/Bamboo_Rose_Walmart.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430723/Bamboo_Rose_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/walmart-to-revolutionize-sourcing-through-cutting-edge-initiative-with-next-gen-tech-innovator-bamboo-rose-301993730.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica state of the art enterprise sourcing platform announced a joint project compagnia Wal Mart
Vedi anche
News to go
Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi & co.: sequestrato a Napoli deposito di falsi da 1,5 milioni
News to go
Naufragio Lampedusa, bimba di 2 anni muore poco dopo i soccorsi
News to go
Pericoli (pubblici) al volante, dai video mentre si guida ai sorpassi: identikit degli italiani in auto
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, gip su Turetta: "Inaudita ferocia"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, il punto su tregua e ostaggi
News to go
Caro voli, sconti per i residenti in Sicilia
News to go
21 novembre, oggi la Giornata mondiale degli alberi
News to go
Lavoro, 55% italiani vuole settimana corta anche guadagnando meno
News to go
Inquinamento, l'allarme di Oxfam in un dossier
News to go
Infanzia, Mattarella: "I bambini hanno diritto alla pace"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, Coldiretti: "Oltre 3,1 milioni di persone ricevono aiuti alimentari"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, procuratore Venezia: "Quadro omicidio non ancora completo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza