Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Wayne Hills Unveils Einstein A.I. for Advanced Global Text Search and Generation

28 novembre 2023
SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean AI startup Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. (Hereinafter referred to as Wayne Hills) has introduces its latest innovation, Wayne Hills Einstein A.I. This new technology is set to transform how we generate and recommend personalized text content, offering detailed insights into economics, management, and finance through advanced machine learning and AI.

Distinguishing itself from similar services like ChatGPT and Google Search, Wayne Hills Einstein A.I. uniquely sources data from top-tier publications including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, New York Times, Bloomberg, and Yahoo Finance. Additionally, it's gearing up to include strategy and insight reports from major firms such as Ark Investment, Sequoia Capital, McKinsey, Gartner, and others in the fourth quarter.

Wayne Hills Einstein A.I. enhances user search experience by allowing specific keyword and sentence inputs, delivering concise summaries and relevant article references. It supports multiple languages, including Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, and German, catering to a diverse global audience.

Soo Min Lee, the CEO of Wayne Hills, emphasizes the AI Convergence Architecture Data LLM, known as Wayne Hills Einstein One, as the core of this advancement. This feature is designed to revolutionize user engagement with news and media, offering an automated platform for creating a variety of text-based responses, images, and videos, thus enriching the overall digital information experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286810/Source_Wayne_Hills_Bryant_AI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wayne-hills-unveils-einstein-ai-for-advanced-global-text-search-and-generation-301998725.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza machine learning South Korean ai startup is set new technology
in Evidenza