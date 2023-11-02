Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:15 Televisione, perché è il media largamente più usato

13:03 Cellulari e bassa qualità spermatozoi, c'è una correlazione: studio spiega quale

12:41 Pensioni medici, Durigon: "Su tagli possibili correzioni con maxiemendamento"

12:02 Berlusconi iscritto al Famedio, 'pantheon' milanesi al Cimitero monumentale

11:49 Avellino, 46enne muore dopo cena al ristorante: botulino nel cibo, cos'è e sintomi

11:38 Alfonsi al Verano, ‘gazebo per aiutare cittadini e percorsi storici e botanici’  

11:34 Dengue in Italia, 298 casi da inizio anno: autoctoni salgono a 68

11:30 esclusivo Cecchi Paone all'Adnkronos "Io e Simone sposi a dicembre"

11:11 Liberata Ilaria De Rosa, hostess trevigiana arrestata per hashish in Arabia Saudita

10:43 Filippi (dg Ama), ‘al lavoro su potenziamento manutenzioni cimiteri e cremazioni’

10:42 Gualtieri al Verano, ‘luogo unico, grande lavoro per rimetterlo a posto’

10:33 Totti: "Con Ilary vorrei trovare equilibrio. Spalletti? Lo saluterei con affetto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Welcome to Mianyang! The Upcoming 11th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo is Sending an Invitation to the World

01 novembre 2023 | 17.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIANYANG, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhuanet:

The 11th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo will be held from November 22 to 26 in Mianyang, Sichuan Province. The theme of this year's Expo is "Lead by Science and Technology--Innovation, Transformation, Opening-up and Cooperation", and the Guest Country of Honor falls to Indonesia. A range of activities will be carried out then both online and offline.

A series of exhibitions are to be held this year. Major scientific and technological projects and exhibits such as the lunar exploration program, "Artificial Sun" and "Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope(FAST)" will be displayed together. Meanwhile, 13 activities like the opening ceremony and keynote speeches, Tianfu Science and Technology Investment and Financing Summit, "Talent Day of Science and Technology City ", as well as 4 industrial meetings and 2 competitions will also be included.

In order to enhance the visiting experiences, this year's Expo creates an online 3D exhibition pavilion and provides an immersive mode for visitors. It prepares science and technology innovations by youth, popular science of life, science and technology experiences and other content, which aim to make science and technology closer to the public, and sustain the influence of the Expo.

This year witnesses the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Indonesia is invited to be the Guest Country of Honor. On the Expo, the national image and related scientific and technological innovations, technologies and products of the country are going to be showcased in various aspects. At the same time, five Guest-Country-of-Honor activities will be held, including the opening ceremony of national pavilion, the Indonesia-Mianyang Industrial Cooperation Matchmaking Meeting, Indonesian Commodity Week, Traditional Medicine Culture and Science and Technology Exchange Activity, and Indonesia Nature and Documentary Photography Exhibition.

Mianyang is the only City of Science and Technology in China, the second largest economy in Sichuan Province, and the third biggest city in Sichuan and Chongqing. As an exhibition of national prominence, The China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo is set in China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City annually, and has been successfully held for the last ten years since 2013.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263644/Mianyang.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/welcome-to-mianyang-the-upcoming-11th-china-mianyang-science-and-technology-city-international-high-tech-expo-is-sending-an-invitation-to-the-world-301974526.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro Welcome to Mianyang Cina Xiantao is a report
Vedi anche
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza