Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:55
Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®

14 dicembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.

TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. announced that visual novel Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®. Witch on the Holy Night was released earlier this year and being the first TYPE-MOON visual novel to receive an English localization, the release was met with tremendous support from the fans. Backed by popular demand, fans will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam®.

Steam® store URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2052410

Promotion Trailerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF-ufWNtZ88

Release date:Steam®: December 14, 2023 JSTPlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™: Available Now

Platforms:Steam®PlayStation®4Nintendo Switch™

Game InformationTitle: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHTPlatforms: Steam®, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Official website: mahoyo-en.comOfficial Twitter account: @mahoyo_gameGenre: Visual novelCopyright: ©TYPE-MOONSold by: TYPE-MOONPublished by: Aniplex Inc.

"PlayStation," "PlayStation Store," and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.Nintendo Switch and Nintendo eShop are trademarks of Nintendo.©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.©TYPE-MOON 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291746/Witch_Holy_Night_Steam_R.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/witch-on-the-holy-night-is-available-now-on-steam-302006820.html

