Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:35 Bper stanzia plafond da 150 mln per la surroga dei mutui casa

11:34 Prato, spari in sala biliardo di Mezzana: due morti

11:23 Baci Perugina presenta 'Baci Caffè', celebra due tra i gusti più amati

11:12 Terremoto oggi Napoli, scossa magnitudo 3.2 ai Campi Flegrei

11:09 Giorgio Napolitano, i funerali alla Camera - Diretta

11:07 Migranti, raid in Germania: arrestati trafficanti esseri umani

10:44 Sciopero trasporti 29 settembre, nuovo stop mezzi di 24 ore: orari a Roma, Milano, Torino

10:23 South working, in Sicilia creati 80 posti lavoro

10:15 Ucraina, droni contro Odessa. Missili su città Zelensky

10:13 Covid e variante Pirola, mini ondata in arrivo? Cosa dicono gli infettivologi

10:04 Esselunga, pubblicità con 'La pesca' fa discutere: ecco perché - Video

09:39 Morto David McCallum, il medico legale di 'Ncis': aveva 90 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

World's Deepest Mining Site Trusted Oizom's Real-Time Air Quality Monitors for Maintaining Occupational Health & Safety

26 settembre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pivotal move to elevate occupational health, safety, and environmental standards, Oizom has successfully deployed its real-time air quality monitor - Dustroid - at the world's deepest gold undermine South Africa. Oizom is a leading global company in environmental monitoring solutions with over 2000 devices installed to cater to various industries.

The gold mine, distinguished by its Guinness World Record for staggering depth, has daily operations that see over 4000 miners excavating more than 5400 metric tonnes of rock. Such an expansive operation inevitably leads to massive dust generation.

When combined with the mine's notably high temperatures, this dust can severely compromise the air quality, posing respiratory hazards to the miners. This could impact their long-term health, diminishing their quality of life.

Ensuring the air miners breathe is of the best quality isn't just good practice—it's essential.

Remember when miners used Canary birds to know the air quality on mining sites? Thankfully, those days are behind us.

With Oizom's Dustroid, we are not just talking about an upgrade; it's a game-changer. Imagine a device that doesn't falter, even with particulate matter concentrations of up to 30,000 ug/m3 or when temperatures rise above 40°C. Dustroid offers more than just readings, it gives us a clear picture by breaking down the various gases detected within the dust. With automated dust suppression systems, you can automate sprinklers or other techniques to take quick actions and avoid potential hazards.

With the accurate data insights offered by our dust monitoring system, the mine has been able to implement preventive measures, reducing potential health risks for the miners. Reflecting on this landmark collaboration, Jainam Mehta, CBO of Oizom, commented, "We are immensely proud to see Dustroid making such a profound impact in one of the world's most challenging mining environments. Our mission has always been to create safer, more sustainable workspaces, and this partnership reiterates the capabilities and commitment of Oizom's solutions."

In an industry where atmospheric conditions directly impact operational efficiency and safety, Oizom stands out as the beacon of transformative change by providing accurate real-time air quality monitoring in mines.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:Jainam Mehta - CBO at Oizomhello@oizom. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220384/Oizom_Instruments_Pvt_Ltd_1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-deepest-mining-site-trusted-oizoms-real-time-air-quality-monitors-for-maintaining-occupational-health--safety-301938560.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA real time deployed its real time tempo reale site Trusted Oizom's
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuovo sciopero dei trasporti venerdì 29 settembre
News to go
I migliori ospedali, la classifica di Newsweek
News to go
Euro 7, novità dal Consiglio Ue
News to go
Hollywood, accordo sceneggiatori-Studios
News to go
Migranti, Meloni scrive a Scholz
News to go
Tegola Inter, infortunio Arnautovic: le condizioni dell'attaccante
News to go
Ucraina: "Comandante russo flotta Mar Nero ucciso in attacco Sebastopoli"
News to go
Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano nuova protesta degli studenti
News to go
Ventotene, importante scoperta archeologica nelle acque dell'isola
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza