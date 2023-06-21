Xebia Appoints Guido Bartels as Global Managing Director - Cloud

Responsible for leading global growth strategy and advancing hyperscaler partnerships

NEW DELHI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a renowned global IT consultancy and software development company, has appointed Guido Bartels as Global Managing Director - Cloud. Xebia has significantly strengthened its capabilities and client base in the last few years. To further grow its global market, the company has onboarded yet another industry veteran to its leadership team. Guido will be based in Connecticut, USA.

Xebia's cloud service line works with organizations across industries to design and engineer their cloud-native transformation. Xebia helps first-time cloud adopters with everything they need to move to the cloud, and digital natives with optimizing their cloud platforms. From building a reliable and scalable infrastructure to deploying cloud-native solutions, assessing in-house knowledge, managing cloud spend, and training teams, Xebia provides comprehensive assistance.

Xebia has established long-term relationships with the largest cloud providers, and Guido will be responsible for taking these partnerships to the next level. He will cover the full cloud spectrum, from multi-cloud consulting and architectural services to cloud cost management, training, and managed services. With his support, Xebia aims to assist every organization in becoming cloud-native and to enhance and expand its authority in cloud services across the globe.

Guido has worked in many countries over the past 24 years. Before joining the team at Xebia, he worked at AWS, where he held the position of Managing Director for the Nordic and Baltic countries, among others. During his nearly four years in this regional role, he successfully launched AWS EMEA's 5th Infrastructure Region in Stockholm and significantly grew AWS's business, more than tripling its size.

Additionally, Guido has over 20 years of experience at IBM, where he served as General Manager for the global Energy & Utilities industry vertical and as Managing Director for the Nordic region. In his last nine years at IBM, he also held a position on the company's Senior Leadership Team. Guido's expertise in sustainability has made him an early thought leader in the field, and he has served on the boards of both non-profit and for-profit publicly listed organizations. Furthermore, he was appointed for two consecutive 2-year terms as a member of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Electricity Advisory Committee (EAC), upon direct invitation by the U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia, said, "We welcome Guido as a strategic leader to carve and execute the future direction for cloud at Xebia globally. His long association with the leading cloud service providers and experience as a transformation leader will help us create better solutions and align closely with our stakeholders. We partner with the leading cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. With Guido as a part of our team, we anticipate strengthening our Cloud capabilities and grow the client base manifold."

Guido Bartels, Global Managing Director, Cloud, Xebia, said, "With a career long passion of driving customer value at the intersection of advanced technologies and deep business insights, I'm thrilled to join a team that embodies 'authority' in the domain of digital transformation as its mission. Xebia helps the world's top 250 companies and category leaders to overcome digital challenges, embrace innovation and implement new business models. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to ensure we unlock the full potential of cloud for our customers. I am honored to lead a team of Xebians that serves our customers with in-depth expertise based on an authentic, value-led, and high-quality way of working."

