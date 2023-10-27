Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 4 decades on, gov't hotline in NE China Liaoning's Shenyang evolves into provincial integrated service platform

27 ottobre 2023 | 05.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From a mayor's hotline only available in its capital city to today's integrated public service platform "12345" covering the whole province, northeast China'sLiaoning Province has been continuously improving its government service hotline system through the last four decades.

In 1983, Shenyang, capital city of Liaoning Province, launched a mayor's hotline to directly listen to the needs of local citizens. It was later developed into the "96123" municipal public service hotline that combines functions of phone calls, internet and mailbox in the year 2009.

In 2021, Liaoning further integrated its multiple government service helplines into the unified province-wide hotline "12345". With upgraded background system, "12345" had built up efficient connections among operators, community workers and administrative departments, making possible fast and effective responds toward public appeals.

"The '12345' platform allows us to provide more timely and detailed service to our residents," said Xu Chang, a community worker in Shenyang's Heping District. It is learned that the city has built upon the "12345" platform a mechanism that includes 15 public service departments in fields of urban management, real estate, health, etc., supported by 7766 professional community workers, so as to better integrate online and offline service systems.

In recent years, Liaoning Province has also been striving to improve business environment by enhancing support to business entities. By opening an extension that specifically provides service to enterprises, the "12345" platform has so far gathered 70,000 professional service managers who have offered policy advice, financial matchmaking, legal affairs and other services to 1.68 million business entities. A recent survey shows that 89.8 percent of business entities in the province believe that such services are helpful.

In addition, Liaoning Province has set up a special sector on the "12345" platform where citizens can submit videos or pictures at any time in description of their questions or concerns, allowing relevant departments to give quick respond. As of September this year, the province had solved 151,000 appeals through this channel.

Through decades of development, Liaoning's "12345" has grown into a convenient platform integrating multiple functions including public service, consultation and complaints, promoting the formation of a new pattern of social governance featuring co-construction, co-governance and sharing.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336801.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-4-decades-on-govt-hotline-in-ne-china-liaonings-shenyang-evolves-into-provincial-integrated-service-platform-301969702.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza service hotline system through service platform service telefono erotico
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza